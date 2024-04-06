Man arrested for shoplifting, assault in separate incidents

Toronto police have arrested a man on shoplifting and assault charges from two different incidents.

On Saturday, just before 2:00 p.m., police responded to a call for a theft in the St Clair Avenue West and Runnymede Road area.

Allegedly, a man entered a store, sselected and concealed property and then made no attempt to pay for the property.

Futher, on March 29, the same man approached another man at Kipling Subway Station, assaulted the victim and fled the area.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Durville Williams, 43, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, assault and failure to comply with a probation order.