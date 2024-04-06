Man arrested for shoplifting, assault in separate incidents

Toronto Police Service cruiser
Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night. CITYNEWS

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted April 6, 2024 8:24 pm.

Toronto police have arrested a man on shoplifting and assault charges from two different incidents.

On Saturday, just before 2:00 p.m., police responded to a call for a theft in the St Clair Avenue West and Runnymede Road area.

Allegedly, a man entered a store, sselected and concealed property and then made no attempt to pay for the property.

Futher, on March 29, the same man approached another man at Kipling Subway Station, assaulted the victim and fled the area.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Durville Williams, 43, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, assault and failure to comply with a probation order.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 woman dead, 1 woman critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga
1 woman dead, 1 woman critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A 55-year-old woman is dead and another is in critical condition after two SUVs collided in Mississauga. Police say one of the vehicles was travelling northbound on Argentia Road and the other vehicle...

7h ago

Man killed in 'violent altercation' in North York early Saturday
Man killed in 'violent altercation' in North York early Saturday

A man is dead following a "violent altercation" early Saturday morning in North York. Police say a man was found lying on the roadway in the westbound lanes of Wilson Avenue near Bathurst Street just...

58m ago

2 men arrested in roofing scam investigation in North York
2 men arrested in roofing scam investigation in North York

Two men have been arrested by Toronto police in a roofing scam investigation in North York. On Friday, at approximately 11:00 a.m., police responded to a call for fraud in the Keele Street...

5h ago

3 arrested, drugs and firearm seized in Sherbourne and Dundas area
3 arrested, drugs and firearm seized in Sherbourne and Dundas area

Three arrests have been made by Toronto police after a quantity of drugs and a firearm were seized in a residential unit. On Friday at approximately 8:35 p.m., police executed a search warrant in the Sherbourne...

3h ago

Top Stories

1 woman dead, 1 woman critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga
1 woman dead, 1 woman critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A 55-year-old woman is dead and another is in critical condition after two SUVs collided in Mississauga. Police say one of the vehicles was travelling northbound on Argentia Road and the other vehicle...

7h ago

Man killed in 'violent altercation' in North York early Saturday
Man killed in 'violent altercation' in North York early Saturday

A man is dead following a "violent altercation" early Saturday morning in North York. Police say a man was found lying on the roadway in the westbound lanes of Wilson Avenue near Bathurst Street just...

58m ago

2 men arrested in roofing scam investigation in North York
2 men arrested in roofing scam investigation in North York

Two men have been arrested by Toronto police in a roofing scam investigation in North York. On Friday, at approximately 11:00 a.m., police responded to a call for fraud in the Keele Street...

5h ago

3 arrested, drugs and firearm seized in Sherbourne and Dundas area
3 arrested, drugs and firearm seized in Sherbourne and Dundas area

Three arrests have been made by Toronto police after a quantity of drugs and a firearm were seized in a residential unit. On Friday at approximately 8:35 p.m., police executed a search warrant in the Sherbourne...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
2024 solar eclipse forecast
2024 solar eclipse forecast

Will Mother Nature cooperate on solar eclipse Monday? Find out in our seven-day forecast.

2:04
Hold off on you spring gardening
Hold off on you spring gardening

It's the time of year when gardeners start itching to get the flower beds all cleaned out for the planting season, but experts say it's too soon. Videographer Audra Brown with the reasons why you should hold off on your spring gardening.
2:34
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare

The Revivo family of Thornhill, Ont. was hoping to catch some much-needed R&R in the Caribbean. Instead, it was riddled with problems. Pat Taney reports.
2:30
Toronto homeowners battle 'surprise' tax bill
Toronto homeowners battle 'surprise' tax bill

Homeowners who forgot to claim occupancy have been hit with vacancy tax bills as of yesterday and homeowners are not happy. Shauna Hunt has the details.
2:37
Critics call premier's comments on international students 'outrageous'
Critics call premier's comments on international students 'outrageous'

The premier says he wants only Ontario students attending the province's medical schools. As Tina Yazdani reports, the comments are being called disrespectful to international students.
More Videos