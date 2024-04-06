Man in his 60s dead after head-on collision with truck on Quebec Highway 50

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 6, 2024 10:53 am.

Last Updated April 6, 2024 10:56 am.

BROWNSBURG-CHATHAM, Que. — Quebec police say a man in his 60s died this morning after the van he was driving collided with a large cargo truck in Brownsburg-Chatham, Que., roughly 70 kilometres west of Montreal.

Provincial police spokesperson Camille Savoie says emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Quebec Highway 50 at around 1:30 a.m.

Savoie says the van seems to have hit the truck after deviating from its lane and entering oncoming traffic.

The man was pronounced dead in hospital, while the driver of the truck was not injured.

Police investigators and collision experts were at the scene this morning working to piece together what happened.

Savoie says investigators are still trying to determine what caused the van to veer out of its lane.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

