Man sent to hospital with serious injuries from shooting in York

A man has been sent to hospital from a shooting in York on Saturday night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. in the Dufferin Street and Castlefield Avenue area, north of Eglinton Avenue West.

Officers located a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics say they transported the man with serious injuries, and police later updated that he is in stable condition.

No suspect information has been released and an investigation is ongoing.

Dufferin Street is closed between Briar Hill Avenue and Castlefield Avenue.