Federal minister says nuclear power is key part of renewable energy expansion

The federal minister responsible for innovation and industry says Canada could be at risk of losing out on attracting green industries globally if it does not consider all options for expanding renewable power generation, including nuclear plants. Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks with reporters as he makes his way to cabinet, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Chuck Chiang, The Canadian Press

Posted April 6, 2024 9:00 am.

Last Updated April 6, 2024 9:23 am.

The federal minister responsible for innovation and industry says Canada could be at risk of losing out on attracting green industries if it doesn’t consider all options for renewable electricity, which he says include nuclear power.

François-Philippe Champagne said in an interview with The Canadian Press that he considers nuclear power part of the renewable energy portfolio that needs to grow to support the country’s lean into “the economy of the 21st century.”

“Nuclear, definitely,” Champagne said on Friday. “For me, we have to look at hydro, we have to look at nuclear, we have to look at small modular reactors, we have to look at wind, we have to look at solar.”

Small modular reactors are a type of advanced nuclear power plant that the International Atomic Energy Agency says can be prefabricated and shipped to sites unsuited to larger conventional reactors. The federal government has previously said it wants to become “a global leader in SMR deployment.”

“I can tell you when investors are calling me, they are not looking for subsidies,” said Champagne. “They are looking for renewable energy, they’re looking for talent, they’re looking for the right ecosystem, they’re looking for access to market. So, I would say that today, renewable energy is key to attracting investment, and that’s why we’re going to be there.”

Canada has announced a number of new investments designed to integrate into global green supply chains in recent years. They include a billion-dollar battery plant expansion in Maple Ridge, B.C., that was unveiled last November and is aimed at producing up to 135 million batteries a year.

Officials from battery maker E-One Moli said one of the reasons its Taiwanese parent company chose Canada for the expansion is the availability of sustainably produced electricity.

Champagne said in a previous interview that Canada was reaching its renewable energy production limits, something he reiterated in Vancouver while pointing to nuclear technology as a key part of the solution.

“I think you have to look at all the renewable sources of energy, and I think certainly British Columbia like Manitoba or like Quebec has been blessed with hydro power,” he said.

“Oftentimes, I say we live out of the dividend of people who came before us in terms of renewable energy. Now, for us, I think the dividend that we need to leave to the next generation is to make sure that we make the investments now so we will continue to have the power to develop our natural resources in a sustainable and responsible way. And obviously, renewable energy has become key.”

York University professor of environmental and urban change Mark Winfield said the federal government’s recent inclusion of nuclear power among options for decarbonizing electricity production is troubling.

“Yes, compared to fossil fuel sources (nuclear) is relatively low carbon, depending on certain assumptions,” Winfield said. “But it carries with it a huge, a very serious range of negative trade-offs. It essentially fails every other test of sustainability.”

Among Winfield’s concerns are typically high initial capital costs during construction of nuclear plants, which have previously included cost overruns and delays in Canada.

He said he also worries about the management of nuclear waste “on time scales of a million years” as well as the impact of uranium mining.

Industry proponents point to nuclear power’s dependable nature, since it doesn’t rely on weather conditions that can affect solar and wind generation.

George Christidis of the Canadian Nuclear Association said the strength of nuclear power was its ability to provide “non-emitting base load power generation, which basically means that it provides a foundation in an energy system and an energy mix.”

“That means more clean energy generation that then helps to decarbonize other sectors,” he said.

Christidis said while nuclear plants have high initial capital costs, those costs are amortized over a longer period compared to other power plants, meaning more stable costs than facilities at the whim of fluctuating fossil fuel prices.

He said the potential for small modular reactors is huge, as other countries will look to Canada to produce such reactors for decarbonizing power generation.

Within Canada, smaller nuclear reactors of various sizes are being planned or explored in Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta, and Christidis said they could be “fundamental to shifting away from the use of coal” in these provinces.

“The applications (of SMRs) to widen the transition into these clean energy solutions in the small reactor space, they’re very real,” he said.

Winfield, however, said people should be skeptical because the small modular nuclear reactors being discussed are designs that have not been realized.

“Nobody has built an SMR anywhere,” he said. “This is part of the problem; they don’t exist, even as prototypes.”

Winfield said, even beyond the cost and waste management aspects, nuclear power presents too much risk to warrant consideration as part of Canada’s bid to bring more green industry online.

“You have catastrophic accidents, safety, security, weapons proliferations, risks that just don’t exist in relation to any other energy technology … all of which would suggest that this technology would be an option of absolute last resort when all other options around decarbonization have been fully developed and optimized,” he said.

“I don’t think we’re anywhere near that in Canada at this stage.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Homicide squad investigating after man found dead on roadway in North York
Homicide squad investigating after man found dead on roadway in North York

Toronto's homicide squad has been called in to investigate after a man was found dead in North York on Saturday morning. Investigators say they were called to the intersection of Wilson Avenue and...

1m ago

Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers
Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers

Two people were injured following an early morning incident at a hydro vault in the Port Lands. Toronto Fire officials say the incident occurred inside an underground vault around 12:30 a.m. Saturday...

45m ago

1 woman seriously injured in two-car crash in Scarborough
1 woman seriously injured in two-car crash in Scarborough

Two women have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash in Scarborough. Police say the collision occurred at the intersection of Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue around 4 a.m. Saturday....

2h ago

'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools
'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools

Total solar eclipses like the much-anticipated one taking place on Monday are usually thought of as visual experiences. Lasting memories of the day might include a few minutes of complete darkness,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Homicide squad investigating after man found dead on roadway in North York
Homicide squad investigating after man found dead on roadway in North York

Toronto's homicide squad has been called in to investigate after a man was found dead in North York on Saturday morning. Investigators say they were called to the intersection of Wilson Avenue and...

1m ago

Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers
Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers

Two people were injured following an early morning incident at a hydro vault in the Port Lands. Toronto Fire officials say the incident occurred inside an underground vault around 12:30 a.m. Saturday...

45m ago

1 woman seriously injured in two-car crash in Scarborough
1 woman seriously injured in two-car crash in Scarborough

Two women have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash in Scarborough. Police say the collision occurred at the intersection of Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue around 4 a.m. Saturday....

2h ago

'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools
'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools

Total solar eclipses like the much-anticipated one taking place on Monday are usually thought of as visual experiences. Lasting memories of the day might include a few minutes of complete darkness,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
2024 solar eclipse forecast
2024 solar eclipse forecast

Will Mother Nature cooperate on solar eclipse Monday? Find out in our seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:59
Willowdale fashion non-profit helps newcomer women suit up to get dream jobs
Willowdale fashion non-profit helps newcomer women suit up to get dream jobs

The Green Line team took the TTC to Willowdale to learn how Dress for Success' programs help local women gain employment.

22h ago

2:34
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare

The Revivo family of Thornhill, Ont. was hoping to catch some much-needed R&R in the Caribbean. Instead, it was riddled with problems. Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

2:01
TDSB holds special meeting amid multi-million dollar budget deficit
TDSB holds special meeting amid multi-million dollar budget deficit

A meeting was held by the Toronto District School Board amid a nearly 27 million dollar budget deficit, while also calling on the province to lift moratorium.

2:30
Toronto homeowners battle 'surprise' tax bill
Toronto homeowners battle 'surprise' tax bill

Homeowners who forgot to claim occupancy have been hit with vacancy tax bills as of yesterday and homeowners are not happy. Shauna Hunt has the details.
More Videos