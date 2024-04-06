Pro-Western diplomat faces an ally of populist premier in a race for Slovakia’s presidency

Presidential candidate Ivan Korcok speaks to the media after casting his vote in a presidential runoff in Senec, Slovakia, Saturday, April 6, 2024. A pro-Western career diplomat and a close ally of Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico are facing each other in a presidential runoff on Saturday to determine who will be the next head of state. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted April 6, 2024 5:20 am.

Last Updated April 6, 2024 6:26 am.

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Voters in Slovakia headed to the ballot stations Saturday to elect a successor to Zuzana Čaputová, the country’s first female president and a staunch backer of neighboring Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s full-scale invasion, who isn’t seeking a second term.

Former Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok won the first round of voting two weeks ago after receiving 42.5% of the votes. The pro-Western career diplomat faces Peper Pellegrini, who finished second with 37%, for the largely ceremonial post.

Pellegrini is a close ally of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico known for his pro-Russian policies.

The two advanced to Saturday’s runoff after none of the nine male candidates won an outright majority in the first round. Polls had predicted a tight race in the nation of 5.4 million.

Before serving as the foreign minister in 2020-2022, Korčok, 60, served as the ambassador to the United States and Germany. He was also the country’s envoy to NATO and the European Union.

Korčok firmly supports Slovakia’s EU and NATO memberships.

“It’s a moment when the people have it all in their hands,” Korčok said after voting in Senec, near the capital of Bratislava. “It’s a moment when we, politicians, have to listen carefully.”

Meanwhile, Pellegrini, 48, heads the left-wing Hlas (Voice) party — that finished third in parliamentary elections last year — and favors a strong role for the state. His party joined a governing coalition with Fico’s leftist Smer (Direction) party and the ultranationalist Slovak National Party.

Fico’s government, upon coming to power in September, immediately halted arms deliveries to Ukraine, prompting nationwide protests against its pro-Russian stance and several other policies.

Pellegrini currently serves as Parliament speaker and his victory would cement Fico’s power by giving him and his allies control of strategic posts.

“It will likely be an extremely tight contest,” Pellegrini said after casting the ballot in Rovinka near Bratislava. “Both sides seemed successful in mobilizing their supporters.”

Critics worry Slovakia under Fico will abandon its pro-Western course and follow the direction of Hungary under populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Polls will close at 2000 GMT and results are expected late Saturday or early Sunday.

The winner will become the country’s sixth head of state since Slovakia gained independence in 1993 after Czechoslovakia split in two.

The Associated Press










Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

15h ago

Maple Leafs clinch playoff berth after Flyers, Capitals both lose
Maple Leafs clinch playoff berth after Flyers, Capitals both lose

Despite not playing a game on Friday, the Toronto Maple Leafs have clinched a playoff berth after the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals both lost, becoming the third Canadian team to do so. They...

8h ago

Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill
Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill

Mayor Olivia Chow will be introducing a series of actions aimed at improving the Vacant Home Tax process at an upcoming city council meeting, as Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who...

15h ago

Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force
Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force

Toronto Police are reminding the public that everyone must operate within the law ahead of multiple demonstrations expected to take place across the city this weekend. Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue...

13h ago

Top Stories

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

15h ago

Maple Leafs clinch playoff berth after Flyers, Capitals both lose
Maple Leafs clinch playoff berth after Flyers, Capitals both lose

Despite not playing a game on Friday, the Toronto Maple Leafs have clinched a playoff berth after the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals both lost, becoming the third Canadian team to do so. They...

8h ago

Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill
Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill

Mayor Olivia Chow will be introducing a series of actions aimed at improving the Vacant Home Tax process at an upcoming city council meeting, as Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who...

15h ago

Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force
Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force

Toronto Police are reminding the public that everyone must operate within the law ahead of multiple demonstrations expected to take place across the city this weekend. Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
2024 solar eclipse forecast
2024 solar eclipse forecast

Will Mother Nature cooperate on solar eclipse Monday? Find out in our seven-day forecast.

10h ago

2:59
Willowdale fashion non-profit helps newcomer women suit up to get dream jobs
Willowdale fashion non-profit helps newcomer women suit up to get dream jobs

The Green Line team took the TTC to Willowdale to learn how Dress for Success' programs help local women gain employment.

19h ago

2:34
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare

The Revivo family of Thornhill, Ont. was hoping to catch some much-needed R&R in the Caribbean. Instead, it was riddled with problems. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

2:01
TDSB holds special meeting amid multi-million dollar budget deficit
TDSB holds special meeting amid multi-million dollar budget deficit

A meeting was held by the Toronto District School Board amid a nearly 27 million dollar budget deficit, while also calling on the province to lift moratorium.

2:30
Toronto homeowners battle 'surprise' tax bill
Toronto homeowners battle 'surprise' tax bill

Homeowners who forgot to claim occupancy have been hit with vacancy tax bills as of yesterday and homeowners are not happy. Shauna Hunt has the details.
More Videos