Roadside bomb in southwestern Syria kills 7 children and wounds 2 others

By Kareem Chehayeb And Albert Aji, The Associated Press

Posted April 6, 2024 10:34 am.

Last Updated April 6, 2024 10:42 am.

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A roadside bomb detonated Saturday in southwestern Syria, killing at least seven children, in an area where dozens of incidents have already claimed about 100 lives in 2024, state media and a war monitor reported.

It remains unclear who planted the bomb in the northern countryside of conflict-stricken Daraa province, which lies between Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Russian-backed Syrian government forces and their allies captured the city and province of Daraa from opposition forces in 2018.

Syrian state news agency SANA, citing an unnamed police official in Daraa, blamed militant groups, which are still active in the area.

But Britain-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights accused a pro-government militia of planting the bomb in an assassination attempt, without giving further details. It says at least eight children were killed.

SANA reported two other injuries in the explosion.

Daraa city was once known as the cradle of the Syrian uprising in 2011 that spiraled into all-out war, now in its 14th year.

In 2018, after Daraa was retaken by the government and its allies, Moscow mediated a reconciliation agreement with rebel groups that left them in charge of security in some areas, under Russian supervision.

The unique reconciliation effort was a way for Moscow to alleviate concerns from Israel of Iran-backed militias approaching its borders and Jordan, which has a key border crossing nearby.

However, an armed insurgency has continued.

The Observatory says the bombing is the 83rd security incident in Daraa they had documented in 2024 thus far, which has led to the deaths of 100 people.

Chehayeb reported from Beirut.

Top Stories

Homicide squad investigating after man found dead on roadway in North York
Homicide squad investigating after man found dead on roadway in North York

Toronto's homicide squad has been called in to investigate after a man was found dead in North York on Saturday morning. Investigators say they were called to the intersection of Wilson Avenue and...

1h ago

2 woman critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga
2 woman critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

Two women have suffered critical injuries in a two-car crash in Mississauga. Police say the accident occurred in the area of Derry and Argentia Roads just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Paramedics tell...

25m ago

Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers
Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers

Two people were injured following an early morning incident at a hydro vault in the Port Lands. Toronto Fire officials say the incident occurred inside an underground vault around 12:30 a.m. Saturday...

15m ago

'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools
'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools

Total solar eclipses like the much-anticipated one taking place on Monday are usually thought of as visual experiences. Lasting memories of the day might include a few minutes of complete darkness,...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
2024 solar eclipse forecast
2024 solar eclipse forecast

Will Mother Nature cooperate on solar eclipse Monday? Find out in our seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:59
Willowdale fashion non-profit helps newcomer women suit up to get dream jobs
Willowdale fashion non-profit helps newcomer women suit up to get dream jobs

The Green Line team took the TTC to Willowdale to learn how Dress for Success' programs help local women gain employment.

23h ago

2:34
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare

The Revivo family of Thornhill, Ont. was hoping to catch some much-needed R&R in the Caribbean. Instead, it was riddled with problems. Pat Taney reports.

23h ago

2:01
TDSB holds special meeting amid multi-million dollar budget deficit
TDSB holds special meeting amid multi-million dollar budget deficit

A meeting was held by the Toronto District School Board amid a nearly 27 million dollar budget deficit, while also calling on the province to lift moratorium.

2:30
Toronto homeowners battle 'surprise' tax bill
Toronto homeowners battle 'surprise' tax bill

Homeowners who forgot to claim occupancy have been hit with vacancy tax bills as of yesterday and homeowners are not happy. Shauna Hunt has the details.
More Videos