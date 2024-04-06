Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv kill 6 and wound 11

Rescue workers extinguish the fire at the site of a Russian drone attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, early Saturday April 6, 2024. At least 6 people were killed in Kharkiv in the overnight attacks on Saturday and at least 10 people were injured with blast wounds and shrapnel, said regional governor Oleh Syniehubov. High-rise buildings, a gas station, a shop and a car were damaged. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted April 6, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 6, 2024 4:12 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces overnight attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles, killing at least six people and wounding 11 more in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, local officials reported.

Governor of the Kharkiv region Oleh Syniehubov said missile strikes on the city damaged residential buildings, a gas station, a kindergarten, a cafe, a shop and cars.

Overall, Russia fired 32 Iranian-made Shahed drones and six missiles at Ukraine overnight, according to the air force commander. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down three cruise missiles and 28 drones, Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk said in a statement. “Russian killers continue to terrorize Ukrainians and attack Kharkiv and other peaceful cities,” he said.

The Russian military has not commented on the strikes, but said that Ukraine on Saturday morning fired Vampire rockets at Russia. All 10 of them were shot down over Russia’s border region of Belgorod by air defense systems, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

