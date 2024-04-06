Suspended Orlando commissioner ordered to stay away from woman she’s accused of defrauding

By The Associated Press

Posted April 6, 2024 11:47 am.

Last Updated April 6, 2024 11:56 am.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A judge on Friday permanently ordered an Orlando city commissioner to stop interacting with a 96-year-old constituent that she is legally accused of defrauding.

Circuit Judge Heather Higbee ordered the injunction in a civil case against Regina Hill, who was indicted last month on charges of elderly exploitation, identity fraud and mortgage fraud for the same actions.

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Hill from the Orlando City Commission on Monday. A special election will determine a replacement for Hill, who is in her third term, while her criminal case is ongoing.

The 63-year-old Hill invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when called to the stand Friday, local news outlets reported. Afterward, she told reporters, “I’m trusting the process. And I’m trusting God, still.”

Testimony Friday revealed new details in the case, with Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Steve Brenton testifying that Hill obtained a fraudulent power of attorney over the woman’s affairs. Brenton testified that Hill’s son, a former aide, and a notary — who all supposedly witnessed the document — told Brenton in interviews that they had never signed.

Among Hill’s spending, according to Brenton’s testimony as reported by the Orlando Sentinel, were a $139 a month membership to a medical spa specializing in vitamin infusions and a $2,850 facelift.

The woman later transferred her power of attorney from Hill to a family friend, Adriane Alexander of Tampa. Alexander claimed in court papers that Hill spent $100,000 of the woman’s savings on herself, buying expensive perfumes, clothing, rental cars and hotel stays.

“Now we’re going to make sure that (the alleged victim) is taken care of for the rest of her life,” said John Martino, a Community Legal Services attorney for Alexander. “We can be rest assured now that Ms. Hill isn’t going to get back in and will not be able to access those accounts anymore.”

Other testimony showed Hill helped arrange in-home care, bought groceries and cleaned up the woman’s home.

Ebony Rumph Maxwell said the home was in “scary” shape before Hill became involved, covered in feces and with wasps inside, but improved later on.

And Nicole Benjamin, who is representing Hill in the civil case, said Hill only acted to benefit the woman.

“She was happy, she was taken care of, she was loved and she knew it,” said Benjamin, who told reporters before the hearing that the case was not an investigation against Hill “but an assassination of her character.”

The injunction prevents Hill from living at either of the homes the woman owns and a third property the two own together.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man killed in 'violent altercation' in North York early Saturday
Man killed in 'violent altercation' in North York early Saturday

A 51-year-old man is dead following a "violent altercation" early Saturday morning in North York. Police say they were called to the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Bathurst Street just before 6:30...

1h ago

1 woman dead, 1 woman critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga
1 woman dead, 1 woman critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

One woman is dead and another is in critical condition after two SUVs collided in Mississauga. Police say the accident occurred in the area of Derry and Argentia Roads just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Paramedics...

32m ago

Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers
Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers

Two people were injured following an early morning incident at a hydro vault in the Port Lands. Toronto Fire officials say the incident occurred inside an underground vault around 12:30 a.m. Saturday...

49m ago

'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools
'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools

Total solar eclipses like the much-anticipated one taking place on Monday are usually thought of as visual experiences. Lasting memories of the day might include a few minutes of complete darkness,...

5h ago

Top Stories

Man killed in 'violent altercation' in North York early Saturday
Man killed in 'violent altercation' in North York early Saturday

A 51-year-old man is dead following a "violent altercation" early Saturday morning in North York. Police say they were called to the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Bathurst Street just before 6:30...

1h ago

1 woman dead, 1 woman critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga
1 woman dead, 1 woman critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

One woman is dead and another is in critical condition after two SUVs collided in Mississauga. Police say the accident occurred in the area of Derry and Argentia Roads just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Paramedics...

32m ago

Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers
Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers

Two people were injured following an early morning incident at a hydro vault in the Port Lands. Toronto Fire officials say the incident occurred inside an underground vault around 12:30 a.m. Saturday...

49m ago

'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools
'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools

Total solar eclipses like the much-anticipated one taking place on Monday are usually thought of as visual experiences. Lasting memories of the day might include a few minutes of complete darkness,...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
2024 solar eclipse forecast
2024 solar eclipse forecast

Will Mother Nature cooperate on solar eclipse Monday? Find out in our seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:59
Willowdale fashion non-profit helps newcomer women suit up to get dream jobs
Willowdale fashion non-profit helps newcomer women suit up to get dream jobs

The Green Line team took the TTC to Willowdale to learn how Dress for Success' programs help local women gain employment.

2:34
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare

The Revivo family of Thornhill, Ont. was hoping to catch some much-needed R&R in the Caribbean. Instead, it was riddled with problems. Pat Taney reports.
2:01
TDSB holds special meeting amid multi-million dollar budget deficit
TDSB holds special meeting amid multi-million dollar budget deficit

A meeting was held by the Toronto District School Board amid a nearly 27 million dollar budget deficit, while also calling on the province to lift moratorium.

2:30
Toronto homeowners battle 'surprise' tax bill
Toronto homeowners battle 'surprise' tax bill

Homeowners who forgot to claim occupancy have been hit with vacancy tax bills as of yesterday and homeowners are not happy. Shauna Hunt has the details.
More Videos