Thousands are evacuated after floods break a dam in the Russian city of Orsk

In this photo taken and released by the Administration of the city of Orenburg telegram channel on Friday, April 5, 2024, people use boats while evacuating after a part of a dam burst causing flooding, in Orsk, Russia. (Administration of the city of Orenburg Telegram Channel via AP) Administration of the city of Orenburg telegram channel

By The Associated Press

Posted April 6, 2024 8:45 am.

Last Updated April 6, 2024 8:56 am.

MOSCOW (AP) — Floods caused by rising water levels in the Ural River broke a dam in a city near Russia’s border with Kazakhstan, forcing some 2,000 people to evacuate, local authorities said.

The dam broke in the city of Orsk in the Orenburg region, less than 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) north of the border on Friday night, according to Orsk mayor Vasily Kozupitsa. By Saturday morning, more than 2,400 residential buildings in the city of 200,000 were flooded and electricity was cut off in several areas. Evacuation efforts are still ongoing.

Footage from Orsk showed water covering the streets dotted with one-story houses.

According to local authorities, the dam could withstand water levels up to 5.5 meters (nearly 18 feet). On Saturday morning, the water level reached about 9.3 meters (30.51 feet) and rising, Kozupitsa said.

Authorities also said floods affected other places in the region, located in the Ural Mountains area, causing the evacuation of nearly 4,000 people. It wasn’t clear whether the 2,000 already evacuated in Orsk were included in that number.

The Ural River, about 2,428 kilometers- (1,509 miles) long, flows from the southern section of the Urals into the north end of the Caspian Sea, through Russia and Kazakhstan.

Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal probe to look into suspected construction safety regulations violations and negligence that could have caused the dam to break.

The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Homicide squad investigating after man found dead on roadway in North York
Homicide squad investigating after man found dead on roadway in North York

Toronto's homicide squad has been called in to investigate after a man was found dead in North York on Saturday morning. Investigators say they were called to the intersection of Wilson Avenue and...

0m ago

Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers
Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers

Two people were injured following an early morning incident at a hydro vault in the Port Lands. Toronto Fire officials say the incident occurred inside an underground vault around 12:30 a.m. Saturday...

45m ago

1 woman seriously injured in two-car crash in Scarborough
1 woman seriously injured in two-car crash in Scarborough

Two women have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash in Scarborough. Police say the collision occurred at the intersection of Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue around 4 a.m. Saturday....

2h ago

'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools
'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools

Total solar eclipses like the much-anticipated one taking place on Monday are usually thought of as visual experiences. Lasting memories of the day might include a few minutes of complete darkness,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Homicide squad investigating after man found dead on roadway in North York
Homicide squad investigating after man found dead on roadway in North York

Toronto's homicide squad has been called in to investigate after a man was found dead in North York on Saturday morning. Investigators say they were called to the intersection of Wilson Avenue and...

0m ago

Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers
Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers

Two people were injured following an early morning incident at a hydro vault in the Port Lands. Toronto Fire officials say the incident occurred inside an underground vault around 12:30 a.m. Saturday...

45m ago

1 woman seriously injured in two-car crash in Scarborough
1 woman seriously injured in two-car crash in Scarborough

Two women have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash in Scarborough. Police say the collision occurred at the intersection of Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue around 4 a.m. Saturday....

2h ago

'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools
'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools

Total solar eclipses like the much-anticipated one taking place on Monday are usually thought of as visual experiences. Lasting memories of the day might include a few minutes of complete darkness,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
2024 solar eclipse forecast
2024 solar eclipse forecast

Will Mother Nature cooperate on solar eclipse Monday? Find out in our seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:59
Willowdale fashion non-profit helps newcomer women suit up to get dream jobs
Willowdale fashion non-profit helps newcomer women suit up to get dream jobs

The Green Line team took the TTC to Willowdale to learn how Dress for Success' programs help local women gain employment.

22h ago

2:34
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare

The Revivo family of Thornhill, Ont. was hoping to catch some much-needed R&R in the Caribbean. Instead, it was riddled with problems. Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

2:01
TDSB holds special meeting amid multi-million dollar budget deficit
TDSB holds special meeting amid multi-million dollar budget deficit

A meeting was held by the Toronto District School Board amid a nearly 27 million dollar budget deficit, while also calling on the province to lift moratorium.

2:30
Toronto homeowners battle 'surprise' tax bill
Toronto homeowners battle 'surprise' tax bill

Homeowners who forgot to claim occupancy have been hit with vacancy tax bills as of yesterday and homeowners are not happy. Shauna Hunt has the details.
More Videos