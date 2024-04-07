1 airlifted, 1 taken to hospital from crash in Brampton

One person was airlifted to a trauma centre and another was taken to a local hospital following a crash in Brampton on Sunday.

Peel police responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash in the Mississauga Road and Wanless Drive area just before 5:30 p.m.

Paramedics say three cars were involved in the crash.

One person was air lifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries while another was taken to local hospital with minor injuries.

A third person refused to be treated by paramedics.

The intersection has been completely shut down and roads are closed approaching the intersection.