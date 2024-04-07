1 airlifted, 1 taken to hospital from crash in Brampton
Posted April 7, 2024 8:52 pm.
Last Updated April 7, 2024 8:53 pm.
One person was airlifted to a trauma centre and another was taken to a local hospital following a crash in Brampton on Sunday.
Peel police responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash in the Mississauga Road and Wanless Drive area just before 5:30 p.m.
Paramedics say three cars were involved in the crash.
One person was air lifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries while another was taken to local hospital with minor injuries.
A third person refused to be treated by paramedics.
The intersection has been completely shut down and roads are closed approaching the intersection.