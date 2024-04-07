10,000 miles and 352 days later, a UK man reaches his goal of running the length of Africa

By Mehdi El Arem, The Associated Press

Posted April 7, 2024 12:35 pm.

Last Updated April 7, 2024 12:56 pm.

RAS ANGELA, Tunisia (AP) — Sore and sandblasted but triumphant, runner Russ Cook reached the northernmost point of Africa on Sunday, almost a year after he set off from its southern tip on a quest to run the length of the continent.

Dozens of supporters gathered on a rocky outcrop beside the Mediterranean in northern Tunisia, cheering on the British charity fundraiser, who has run more than 16,000 kilometers (10,000 miles) across 16 countries in 352 days.

“I’m a little bit tired,” Cook said — likely an understatement.

In the course of his journey the 27-year-old endurance athlete from Worthing in southern England crossed jungle and desert, swerved conflict zones and was delayed by theft, injury and visa problems.

Cook — known on social media by his nickname, Hardest Geezer — set off on April 22, 2023 from Cape Agulhas in South Africa, the continent’s southernmost point. He hoped to complete the journey in 240 days, running the equivalent of more than a marathon every day.

He and his team had money, passports and equipment stolen in a gunpoint robbery in Angola. He was temporarily halted by back pain in Nigeria. And he was almost stopped in his tracks by the lack of a visa to enter Algeria, before diplomatic intervention from the Algerian embassy in Britain managed to secure the required documents.

Cook, who has spoken about how running helped him deal with his own mental health struggles, previously ran about 3,000 kilometers (2,000 miles) from Istanbul to Worthing in 68 days.

His African run has raised more than 690,000 pounds ($870,000) for the Running Charity, which works with homeless young people, and Sandblast, a charity that helps displaced people from Western Sahara.

“It’s quite hard to put into words, 352 days on the road, long time without seeing family, my girlfriend,” Cook told Sky News as he started running Sunday, accompanied by supporters who’d come from far and wide to run the final stretch with him. “My body is in a lot of pain. But one more day, I’m not about to complain.”

Cook said he planned to celebrate with a party, where British band Soft Play was due to perform.

“We’re going to have strawberry daiquiris on the beach tonight,” he said. “It’s going to be unreal.”

Mehdi El Arem, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces billions to build Canada's AI capacity
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces billions to build Canada's AI capacity

The Liberal government is setting aside $2.4 billion in the upcoming budget to build capacity in artificial intelligence.  The bulk of that - $2 billion worth - is going into a fund that will aim to...

1h ago

Israel is pulling some troops from southern Gaza; clearing Hamas from Rafah is still a goal
Israel is pulling some troops from southern Gaza; clearing Hamas from Rafah is still a goal

Israel's military announced Sunday it had withdrawn its forces from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, wrapping up a key phase in its ground offensive against the Hamas militant group and bringing...

17m ago

Sick of extra fees online? It's drip pricing, and Canadian shoppers are fighting back
Sick of extra fees online? It's drip pricing, and Canadian shoppers are fighting back

If you shop online you're likely familiar with the experience — you agree to buy for a certain price, but by the time you check out, the cost has ballooned with fees and surcharges. Place a shipping...

3h ago

For some who are spiritually inclined, eclipse has added significance
For some who are spiritually inclined, eclipse has added significance

When the Earth, moon and sun align on Monday, Kendra Pape-Green plans to be in a secluded spot in nature. Rather than taking the astronomical event in with the crowds, she and two others will go somewhere...

5h ago

Top Stories

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces billions to build Canada's AI capacity
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces billions to build Canada's AI capacity

The Liberal government is setting aside $2.4 billion in the upcoming budget to build capacity in artificial intelligence.  The bulk of that - $2 billion worth - is going into a fund that will aim to...

1h ago

Israel is pulling some troops from southern Gaza; clearing Hamas from Rafah is still a goal
Israel is pulling some troops from southern Gaza; clearing Hamas from Rafah is still a goal

Israel's military announced Sunday it had withdrawn its forces from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, wrapping up a key phase in its ground offensive against the Hamas militant group and bringing...

17m ago

Sick of extra fees online? It's drip pricing, and Canadian shoppers are fighting back
Sick of extra fees online? It's drip pricing, and Canadian shoppers are fighting back

If you shop online you're likely familiar with the experience — you agree to buy for a certain price, but by the time you check out, the cost has ballooned with fees and surcharges. Place a shipping...

3h ago

For some who are spiritually inclined, eclipse has added significance
For some who are spiritually inclined, eclipse has added significance

When the Earth, moon and sun align on Monday, Kendra Pape-Green plans to be in a secluded spot in nature. Rather than taking the astronomical event in with the crowds, she and two others will go somewhere...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:18
Rally against closure of Mississauga retirement home
Rally against closure of Mississauga retirement home

Hundreds of seniors are facing rennoviction from their retirement home and today their supporters held a rally against the move. The calls for government action, as Mississauga families scramble to find their elderly loved ones a new place to live.

18h ago

2:15
2024 solar eclipse forecast
2024 solar eclipse forecast

Will Mother Nature cooperate on solar eclipse Monday? Find out in our seven-day forecast.

2:04
Hold off on you spring gardening
Hold off on you spring gardening

It's the time of year when gardeners start itching to get the flower beds all cleaned out for the planting season, but experts say it's too soon. Videographer Audra Brown with the reasons why you should hold off on your spring gardening.
2:43
Police deny use of excessive force ahead of more protests planned for this weekend
Police deny use of excessive force ahead of more protests planned for this weekend

Toronto police say they will not hesitate to arrest protesters if laws are broken and deny allegations of excessive use of force. Shauna Hunt reports.
2:34
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare

The Revivo family of Thornhill, Ont. was hoping to catch some much-needed R&R in the Caribbean. Instead, it was riddled with problems. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos