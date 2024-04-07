3 arrested in auto theft of 20 vehicles valued at $1.8 million in Bolton

Peel police’s Commercial Auto Crime Bureau investigators have arrested three people in a joint auto theft investigation where 20 vehicles valued at $1.8 million were recovered.

The investigation, in partnership with the Canada Border Services Agency, led to the recovery of the vehicles as well as 38 criminal charges against three arrested individuals.

In December 2023, the Commercial Auto Crime Bureau began investigating a local trucking yard in Brampton.

An industrial unit in Bolton was identified as being utilized to load stolen vehicles, which were destined for foreign port locations such as Dubai, Oman, and Sohar.

Investigators recovered several high-end pickup trucks and other vehicles destined for overseas.

On March 26, police executed several search warrants, and three individuals were arrested and charged.

Fouad Shakhtour, 62, of Toronto, was charged with four counts of trafficking stolen goods, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of possessing an automobile master key and two counts of breach of release order.

Ali Elfawair, 38, of Toronto, was charged with two counts of trafficking stolen goods, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of possessing an automobile master key, breach of undertaking and breach of release order.

Both were held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Harvir Boparai, 29, of Mississauga, was charged with eight counts of trafficking stolen goods and 10 counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Boparai will attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date.