A convicted Southern California con artist pleads guilty in an $18 million cannabis scam

By The Associated Press

Posted April 7, 2024 4:44 pm.

Last Updated April 7, 2024 4:56 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A convicted California con artist has pleaded guilty in another scam, admitting that he swindled investors out of more than $18 million by concocting phony cannabis businesses shortly after being released from prison in a prior criminal case, federal prosecutors said.

Mark Roy Anderson, 69, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of wire fraud after investigators said he lured his victims with false claims that he ran companies that invested in hemp farms and cannabis-infused retail products, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

He launched his sham marijuana businesses, including one called Harvest Farm Group, immediately after his May 2019 release from a Texas prison where he had served more than 11 years for an oil investment scam, officials said.

“Anderson attempted to maintain a veneer of trustworthiness by taking steps to assure investors Harvest Farm Group was legitimate and he was not the ‘Mark Roy Anderson’ with multiple prior fraud convictions,” the statement says. “Anderson concealed that he had been convicted of multiple federal and state felony crimes, including mail fraud, wire fraud, grand theft, forgery, preparing false evidence, and money laundering.”

The FBI said Anderson persuaded people to invest by falsely representing that he owned and operated a hemp farm in Kern County, California. He also lied that he had already completed successful and profitable harvests of hemp from the farm, which the FBI said did not exist.

As part of a plea agreement, Anderson has agreed to forfeit his ill-gotten gains from the schemes, including a $1.3 million gated home in Ojai, California, and 15 cars, including a Ferrari, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday.

Anderson, a disbarred lawyer from Beverly Hills, has a court hearing set for Aug. 23. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each count.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada adds Haiti evacuation flight next week after last-minute requests
Canada adds Haiti evacuation flight next week after last-minute requests

MONTREAL — Canada will offer an additional evacuation flight out of Haiti next week due to a spike in the number of requests to flee the Caribbean country that poured in just as Canada was set to wind...

1h ago

Woman recovering after being assaulted by stranger in Bowmanville
Woman recovering after being assaulted by stranger in Bowmanville

Police are looking for a man following a random physical attack on a woman in Bowmanville. Durham police say the woman was walking her dog on a pathway near Soper Creek Drive and Concession Street East...

4h ago

Canadian soldier missing, presumed dead in Swiss avalanche: Armed Forces
Canadian soldier missing, presumed dead in Swiss avalanche: Armed Forces

OTTAWA — The Canadian military says a soldier is presumed dead after being caught in an avalanche while on leave in Switzerland. A statement from the Armed Forces says Capt. Sean Thomas went missing...

1h ago

Israel is pulling some troops from southern Gaza; clearing Hamas from Rafah is still a goal
Israel is pulling some troops from southern Gaza; clearing Hamas from Rafah is still a goal

Israel's military announced Sunday it had withdrawn its forces from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, wrapping up a key phase in its ground offensive against the Hamas militant group and bringing...

3h ago

Top Stories

Canada adds Haiti evacuation flight next week after last-minute requests
Canada adds Haiti evacuation flight next week after last-minute requests

MONTREAL — Canada will offer an additional evacuation flight out of Haiti next week due to a spike in the number of requests to flee the Caribbean country that poured in just as Canada was set to wind...

1h ago

Woman recovering after being assaulted by stranger in Bowmanville
Woman recovering after being assaulted by stranger in Bowmanville

Police are looking for a man following a random physical attack on a woman in Bowmanville. Durham police say the woman was walking her dog on a pathway near Soper Creek Drive and Concession Street East...

4h ago

Canadian soldier missing, presumed dead in Swiss avalanche: Armed Forces
Canadian soldier missing, presumed dead in Swiss avalanche: Armed Forces

OTTAWA — The Canadian military says a soldier is presumed dead after being caught in an avalanche while on leave in Switzerland. A statement from the Armed Forces says Capt. Sean Thomas went missing...

1h ago

Israel is pulling some troops from southern Gaza; clearing Hamas from Rafah is still a goal
Israel is pulling some troops from southern Gaza; clearing Hamas from Rafah is still a goal

Israel's military announced Sunday it had withdrawn its forces from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, wrapping up a key phase in its ground offensive against the Hamas militant group and bringing...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:18
Rally against closure of Mississauga retirement home
Rally against closure of Mississauga retirement home

Hundreds of seniors are facing rennoviction from their retirement home and today their supporters held a rally against the move. The calls for government action, as Mississauga families scramble to find their elderly loved ones a new place to live.

23h ago

2:15
2024 solar eclipse forecast
2024 solar eclipse forecast

Will Mother Nature cooperate on solar eclipse Monday? Find out in our seven-day forecast.

2:04
Hold off on you spring gardening
Hold off on you spring gardening

It's the time of year when gardeners start itching to get the flower beds all cleaned out for the planting season, but experts say it's too soon. Videographer Audra Brown with the reasons why you should hold off on your spring gardening.
2:43
Police deny use of excessive force ahead of more protests planned for this weekend
Police deny use of excessive force ahead of more protests planned for this weekend

Toronto police say they will not hesitate to arrest protesters if laws are broken and deny allegations of excessive use of force. Shauna Hunt reports.
2:34
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare

The Revivo family of Thornhill, Ont. was hoping to catch some much-needed R&R in the Caribbean. Instead, it was riddled with problems. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos