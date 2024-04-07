An AP photographer works quickly to land a shot from ringside in Las Vegas

By John Locher, The Associated Press

Posted April 7, 2024 1:39 pm.

Last Updated April 7, 2024 1:42 pm.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — John Locher has been photographing boxing for more than two decades. He’s been ringside for a rollcall of the best fighters this century: Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Wladimir Klitschko, Manny Pacquiao, Bernard Hopkins and Shane Mosley are among the boxers he’s covered. His most recent fight was a super lightweight title bout in which Isaac Cruz beat Rolando Romero. Here’s what Locher said about making this extraordinary photo:

Why this photo

Las Vegas has become a sports town in the last several years. We’ve had professional franchises such as the Raiders football team and Aces WNBA team move here, and home-grown teams like the Vegas Golden Knights. They’ve had a lot of success and have captured the hearts of many Las Vegans. But it’s hard for me to not think of Las Vegas as a boxing town. Before the arrival of the pro teams it was the main sport I covered, and it remains one of my favorites. This photo is a classic peak action photo that I try to get at every fight. I call it a “squishy face” photo.

How I made this photo

I shot this photo from a ringside position with a 24-70 millimeter lens. I’ve often referred to this as my boxing lens because I’ll use it for probably 95 percent of my boxing pictures. It allows you to zoom in tight enough to catch connection photos like this one and also to quickly zoom out enough to capture a knockdown. I will have other cameras and lenses ready beside me, but I generally use those between rounds and before and after the fight. In boxing, the action happens very quickly and if you’re switching cameras in the middle of it you can miss a key moment. Photographing boxing isn’t terribly complicated. As you’re shooting, you look at the boxer’s movements to try and anticipate punches and hit the shutter at the right moment. That combined with a little luck and you can get a smushy face!

Why this photo works

Covering boxing from ringside has an intimacy you don’t often get with other sports. The fighters are rarely much farther than 20 feet (6 meters) away. As a photographer you are really close to the action — your elbows are resting on the mat. Often, it’s a bit too close — getting sprayed with sweat and blood are part of the game (I always keep lens wipes handy to clean my cameras and glasses). I think this photo works because of its intimacy. You feel like you’re right in there with the fighters. That combined with one of photography’s greatest strengths: the ability to capture a fraction of a moment in time. Fans in the arena could see the fight and see the brutal punches, but they can’t see the details of Rolando Romero’s contorted face and flapping ears the instant after he was struck with a powerful left hand by Isaac Cruz without a photograph to freeze that very brief moment in time.

___

For more extraordinary AP photography, click here.

John Locher, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada adds Haiti evacuation flight next week after last-minute requests
Canada adds Haiti evacuation flight next week after last-minute requests

Canada has added an evacuation flight out of Haiti next week after a spike in the number of requests to flee the Caribbean country. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says in a message on X that...

16m ago

Woman recovering after being assaulted by stranger in Bowmanville
Woman recovering after being assaulted by stranger in Bowmanville

Police are looking for a man following a random physical attack on a woman in Bowmanville. Durham police say the woman was walking her dog on a pathway near Soper Creek Drive and Concession Street East...

1h ago

Israel is pulling some troops from southern Gaza; clearing Hamas from Rafah is still a goal
Israel is pulling some troops from southern Gaza; clearing Hamas from Rafah is still a goal

Israel's military announced Sunday it had withdrawn its forces from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, wrapping up a key phase in its ground offensive against the Hamas militant group and bringing...

9m ago

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces billions to build Canada's AI capacity
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces billions to build Canada's AI capacity

The Liberal government is setting aside $2.4 billion in the upcoming budget to build capacity in artificial intelligence, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Sunday.  The bulk of that — $2...

45m ago

Top Stories

Canada adds Haiti evacuation flight next week after last-minute requests
Canada adds Haiti evacuation flight next week after last-minute requests

Canada has added an evacuation flight out of Haiti next week after a spike in the number of requests to flee the Caribbean country. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says in a message on X that...

16m ago

Woman recovering after being assaulted by stranger in Bowmanville
Woman recovering after being assaulted by stranger in Bowmanville

Police are looking for a man following a random physical attack on a woman in Bowmanville. Durham police say the woman was walking her dog on a pathway near Soper Creek Drive and Concession Street East...

1h ago

Israel is pulling some troops from southern Gaza; clearing Hamas from Rafah is still a goal
Israel is pulling some troops from southern Gaza; clearing Hamas from Rafah is still a goal

Israel's military announced Sunday it had withdrawn its forces from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, wrapping up a key phase in its ground offensive against the Hamas militant group and bringing...

9m ago

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces billions to build Canada's AI capacity
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces billions to build Canada's AI capacity

The Liberal government is setting aside $2.4 billion in the upcoming budget to build capacity in artificial intelligence, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Sunday.  The bulk of that — $2...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

3:18
Rally against closure of Mississauga retirement home
Rally against closure of Mississauga retirement home

Hundreds of seniors are facing rennoviction from their retirement home and today their supporters held a rally against the move. The calls for government action, as Mississauga families scramble to find their elderly loved ones a new place to live.

20h ago

2:15
2024 solar eclipse forecast
2024 solar eclipse forecast

Will Mother Nature cooperate on solar eclipse Monday? Find out in our seven-day forecast.

2:04
Hold off on you spring gardening
Hold off on you spring gardening

It's the time of year when gardeners start itching to get the flower beds all cleaned out for the planting season, but experts say it's too soon. Videographer Audra Brown with the reasons why you should hold off on your spring gardening.
2:43
Police deny use of excessive force ahead of more protests planned for this weekend
Police deny use of excessive force ahead of more protests planned for this weekend

Toronto police say they will not hesitate to arrest protesters if laws are broken and deny allegations of excessive use of force. Shauna Hunt reports.
2:34
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare

The Revivo family of Thornhill, Ont. was hoping to catch some much-needed R&R in the Caribbean. Instead, it was riddled with problems. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos