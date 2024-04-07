Boy trapped and killed after a truck crashes into river in Colorado, sheriff says

By The Associated Press

Posted April 7, 2024 8:32 pm.

Last Updated April 7, 2024 8:42 pm.

DENVER (AP) — A 12-year-old boy was trapped and killed after a truck went off the road and into a river in the Rocky Mountains west of Denver, authorities said Sunday.

The truck was submerged in the river when law enforcement arrived at the crash scene Saturday night, finding two women with cuts on their faces and a man screaming for help running up the embankment, the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said.

They soon learned that a boy was still in the river, and sheriff’s deputies, local police officers and a citizen jumped in, finding the child stuck between a boulder and the vehicle, according to the release.

They were able to lift the vehicle enough to free the boy, but even with resuscitation attempts, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at a hospital, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately return a call, text and email seeking more information.

“The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office offers our deepest condolences to the grieving family during this very difficult time,” the statement read.

The Associated Press

