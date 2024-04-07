China says it patrolled the South China Sea in an apparent response to US naval drills with allies

FILE - A Filipino port worker looks as the Japanese Ship Akebono (DD-108), a Murasame-class destroyer of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, prepares to dock for a goodwill visit at Manila's south harbor, Philippines on Sept. 27, 2018. The United States, Japan, Australia and the Philippines will hold their first joint naval exercises, including anti-submarine warfare training, in a show of force Sunday, April 7, 2024 in the South China Sea where Beijing’s aggressive actions to assert its territorial claims have caused alarm. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 7, 2024 5:20 am.

Last Updated April 7, 2024 5:26 am.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s military said Sunday that it had conducted air and sea patrols and that all activities that “disrupt the South China Sea” are under control, an apparent response to naval exercises by the U.S. and its allies.

The defense chiefs of the United States, Japan, Australia and the Philippines announced Saturday that they would hold joint exercises in the sea to safeguard the rule of law and uphold the right to sail through and fly over the waters.

China has long-simmering territorial disputes with a number of Southeast Asian nations in the South China Sea, a major shipping route. Skirmishes with the Philippines in particular have flared up since last year.

The U.S. has conducted joint patrols with the Philippines in a show of support. China says the U.S. is inflaming tensions by meddling in the disputes.

A brief statement from the Chinese military’s Southern Theater Command said it had organized patrols and that “all military activities that disrupt the South China Sea and create hotspots are under control.”

The statement did not mention the United States or the joint exercises.

Likewise, the U.S. and its allies did not mention China in their statement, but the four countries reaffirmed their stance that a 2016 international arbitration ruling — which invalidated China’s expansive claims in the South China Sea — was final and legally binding.

The growing tensions in the disputed waters are expected to be high on the agenda when U.S. President Joe Biden hosts his Japanese and Philippine counterparts in a summit at the White House this week.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hundreds rally against closure of Mississauga retirement home
Hundreds rally against closure of Mississauga retirement home

Some residents of Chartwell Heritage Glen have lived there for over 20 years, but after being told they have to find new housing in just over three months, they're fighting back. Along with their loved...

7h ago

Man sent to hospital with serious injuries from shooting in York
Man sent to hospital with serious injuries from shooting in York

A man has been sent to hospital from a shooting in York on Saturday night. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. in the Dufferin Street and Castlefield Avenue area, north of Eglinton...

8h ago

Man killed in 'violent altercation' in North York early Saturday
Man killed in 'violent altercation' in North York early Saturday

A man is dead following a "violent altercation" early Saturday morning in North York. Police say a man was found lying on the roadway in the westbound lanes of Wilson Avenue near Bathurst Street just...

10h ago

3 arrested, drugs and firearm seized in Sherbourne and Dundas area
3 arrested, drugs and firearm seized in Sherbourne and Dundas area

Three arrests have been made by Toronto police after a quantity of drugs and a firearm were seized in a residential unit. On Friday at approximately 8:35 p.m., police executed a search warrant in the Sherbourne...

12h ago

Top Stories

Hundreds rally against closure of Mississauga retirement home
Hundreds rally against closure of Mississauga retirement home

Some residents of Chartwell Heritage Glen have lived there for over 20 years, but after being told they have to find new housing in just over three months, they're fighting back. Along with their loved...

7h ago

Man sent to hospital with serious injuries from shooting in York
Man sent to hospital with serious injuries from shooting in York

A man has been sent to hospital from a shooting in York on Saturday night. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. in the Dufferin Street and Castlefield Avenue area, north of Eglinton...

8h ago

Man killed in 'violent altercation' in North York early Saturday
Man killed in 'violent altercation' in North York early Saturday

A man is dead following a "violent altercation" early Saturday morning in North York. Police say a man was found lying on the roadway in the westbound lanes of Wilson Avenue near Bathurst Street just...

10h ago

3 arrested, drugs and firearm seized in Sherbourne and Dundas area
3 arrested, drugs and firearm seized in Sherbourne and Dundas area

Three arrests have been made by Toronto police after a quantity of drugs and a firearm were seized in a residential unit. On Friday at approximately 8:35 p.m., police executed a search warrant in the Sherbourne...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

3:18
Rally against closure of Mississauga retirement home
Rally against closure of Mississauga retirement home

Hundreds of seniors are facing rennoviction from their retirement home and today their supporters held a rally against the move. The calls for government action, as Mississauga families scramble to find their elderly loved ones a new place to live.

12h ago

2:15
2024 solar eclipse forecast
2024 solar eclipse forecast

Will Mother Nature cooperate on solar eclipse Monday? Find out in our seven-day forecast.

2:04
Hold off on you spring gardening
Hold off on you spring gardening

It's the time of year when gardeners start itching to get the flower beds all cleaned out for the planting season, but experts say it's too soon. Videographer Audra Brown with the reasons why you should hold off on your spring gardening.
2:43
Police deny use of excessive force ahead of more protests planned for this weekend
Police deny use of excessive force ahead of more protests planned for this weekend

Toronto police say they will not hesitate to arrest protesters if laws are broken and deny allegations of excessive use of force. Shauna Hunt reports.
2:34
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare

The Revivo family of Thornhill, Ont. was hoping to catch some much-needed R&R in the Caribbean. Instead, it was riddled with problems. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos