CMT Awards return Sunday night with host Kelsea Ballerini and a tribute to the late Toby Keith

FILE - Singer/songwriter Kelsea Ballerini poses for a portrait, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles. The CMT Music Awards return Sunday night, April 7, 2024, live from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center, with host Kelsea Ballerini. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Invision

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted April 7, 2024 7:02 am.

Last Updated April 7, 2024 7:12 am.

The CMT Music Awards, celebrating the best in country music videos, are set to return on Sunday night live from Austin, Texas.

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, the fan-voted show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast from the Moody Center on CBS and Paramount+.

This year, the awards are expected to feature a tribute to the late Toby Keith performed by Brooks & Dunn, Lainey Wilson and Sammy Hagar and backed by Keith’s longtime band.

Keith, a hit country crafter of pro-American anthems who riled up critics and was loved by millions of fans, died in February at 62 after being diagnosed with stomach cancer.

Ballerini, Wilson, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney and Cody Johnson lead the nominations with three each.

All those artists, except for Moroney, are up for the night’s biggest honor: video of the year.

Scheduled performers include Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Dasha, Jason Aldean, Johnson and Moroney.

There are expected to be a few collaborative sets, as well: Little Big Town will perform with Sugarland, marking the first time the latter’s Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush will reunite on the CMT stage since 2011. Other scheduled joint performances include NEEDTOBREATHE and Jordan Davis and Sam Hunt and Trisha Yearwood.

Yearwood will receive the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award, which honors musicians or industry veterans who demonstrate “an exceptional dedication to community and their fellow artists, embodying June’s spirit as a fierce advocate and initiator in paying it forward,” a statement said.

Yearwood also is expected to debut a new track, “Put It in a Song,” the first from a forthcoming album.

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hundreds rally against closure of Mississauga retirement home
Hundreds rally against closure of Mississauga retirement home

Some residents of Chartwell Heritage Glen have lived there for over 20 years, but after being told they have to find new housing in just over three months, they're fighting back. Along with their loved...

1h ago

A battle for hope: the brewing campaign clash between the Conservatives and the NDP
A battle for hope: the brewing campaign clash between the Conservatives and the NDP

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's path to power may be by prosecuting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's past eight years in government, but his road to victory is painted NDP orange.   Appealing...

1h ago

For some who are spiritually inclined, eclipse has added significance
For some who are spiritually inclined, eclipse has added significance

When the Earth, moon and sun align on Monday, Kendra Pape-Green plans to be in a secluded spot in nature. Rather than taking the astronomical event in with the crowds, she and two others will go somewhere...

50m ago

Russia declares flood-hit Orenburg region a federal emergency as evacuation efforts continue
Russia declares flood-hit Orenburg region a federal emergency as evacuation efforts continue

Russia’s government has declared the situation in flood-hit areas in the Orenburg region a federal emergency, state media reported. The floods, caused by rising water levels in the Ural River, forced...

38m ago

Top Stories

Hundreds rally against closure of Mississauga retirement home
Hundreds rally against closure of Mississauga retirement home

Some residents of Chartwell Heritage Glen have lived there for over 20 years, but after being told they have to find new housing in just over three months, they're fighting back. Along with their loved...

1h ago

A battle for hope: the brewing campaign clash between the Conservatives and the NDP
A battle for hope: the brewing campaign clash between the Conservatives and the NDP

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's path to power may be by prosecuting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's past eight years in government, but his road to victory is painted NDP orange.   Appealing...

1h ago

For some who are spiritually inclined, eclipse has added significance
For some who are spiritually inclined, eclipse has added significance

When the Earth, moon and sun align on Monday, Kendra Pape-Green plans to be in a secluded spot in nature. Rather than taking the astronomical event in with the crowds, she and two others will go somewhere...

50m ago

Russia declares flood-hit Orenburg region a federal emergency as evacuation efforts continue
Russia declares flood-hit Orenburg region a federal emergency as evacuation efforts continue

Russia’s government has declared the situation in flood-hit areas in the Orenburg region a federal emergency, state media reported. The floods, caused by rising water levels in the Ural River, forced...

38m ago

Most Watched Today

3:18
Rally against closure of Mississauga retirement home
Rally against closure of Mississauga retirement home

Hundreds of seniors are facing rennoviction from their retirement home and today their supporters held a rally against the move. The calls for government action, as Mississauga families scramble to find their elderly loved ones a new place to live.

13h ago

2:15
2024 solar eclipse forecast
2024 solar eclipse forecast

Will Mother Nature cooperate on solar eclipse Monday? Find out in our seven-day forecast.

2:04
Hold off on you spring gardening
Hold off on you spring gardening

It's the time of year when gardeners start itching to get the flower beds all cleaned out for the planting season, but experts say it's too soon. Videographer Audra Brown with the reasons why you should hold off on your spring gardening.
2:43
Police deny use of excessive force ahead of more protests planned for this weekend
Police deny use of excessive force ahead of more protests planned for this weekend

Toronto police say they will not hesitate to arrest protesters if laws are broken and deny allegations of excessive use of force. Shauna Hunt reports.
2:34
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare

The Revivo family of Thornhill, Ont. was hoping to catch some much-needed R&R in the Caribbean. Instead, it was riddled with problems. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos