Defender at heart. Aurora 12-year-old is thriving on the pitch and the ice

Claire McQueen doesn’t have much free time when school ends, playing boys rep hockey while also being the assistant captain of the U-14 Girls Aurora Stingers.

She’s the definition of hard work and always finds the time to encourage her teammates.

Claire McQueen – Hockey & Soccer Player

