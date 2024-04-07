Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The House of Commons resumes sitting this week ahead of the federal budget on April 16. The Liberal government has already made several housing announcements in recent days during a campaign-style pre-budget tour across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 7, 2024 10:00 am.

Last Updated April 7, 2024 10:12 am.

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

House resumes

The House of Commons resumes sitting this week ahead of the federal budget on April 16. The Liberal government has already made several budget-related housing announcements in recent days during a campaign-style tour across the country. 

Energy conference

Some of the biggest names in the Canadian energy industry are meeting in Toronto this week at the BMO Capital Markets CAPP Energy Symposium. The conference set for Tuesday and Wednesday comes as the price of oil trades at its highest level since October.

Rate announcement

The Bank of Canada will make its interest rate announcement and release its monetary policy report on Wednesday. The central bank is expected by economists to keep its key interest rate target on hold at five per cent, but the report will be scrutinized for any signs about when it might begin cutting rates.

Home sales

The Canadian Real Estate Association will release its March home sales figures on Friday as well as its updated forecast for the year. The housing market is being closely watched this spring as potential buyers wait to see what happens with mortgage rates this year.

Corus earnings

Corus Entertainment Inc. will release its second-quarter results on Friday morning. When the company reported its first-quarter results in January, Corus chief executive Doug Murphy said the television and radio broadcaster was beginning to see signs of improved advertising demand following a turbulent 2023, but that it was too early to predict the timeline of a full recovery.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press

