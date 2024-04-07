Miami-area shootout leaves security guard and suspect dead, police officer and 6 others injured

By The Associated Press

Posted April 7, 2024 11:09 am.

Last Updated April 7, 2024 11:12 am.

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — A security guard was killed and a police officer shot before other officers killed a gunman in a shootout at a Miami-area shopping center Saturday that left several bystanders injured, authorities said.

A security guard at CityPlace in Doral was fatally shot during an altercation before two responding officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, Doral Police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A Doral police officer was shot in the leg and applied a tourniquet to himself as the gunfight continued, police said. The officer is in stable condition. Six bystanders were shot, one of whom was in critical condition.

Police didn’t say how the altercation started.

The Associated Press

