A man arrested for setting a fire outside Bernie Sanders’ office stayed at an area hotel for weeks

By Lisa Rathke, The Associated Press

Posted April 8, 2024 4:48 pm.

Last Updated April 8, 2024 4:56 pm.

The man charged with setting a fire outside the Vermont office of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders had been staying at an area hotel for nearly two months and was spotted outside Sanders’ office the day before and the day of the fire, according to court paperwork filed by a federal agent.

Shant Michael Soghomonian, 35, who was previously from Northridge, California, entered the building on Friday and went to Sanders’ third-floor office where security video showed him dumping a liquid on the bottom of the door and setting it afire with a lighter, according to the special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The building’s interior suffered some damage from the fire and sprinklers that doused the area with water, but no one was hurt. Sanders, an independent, was not in the office at the time. Seven employees working in the office at the time were unharmed and able to evacuate.

The agent who investigated spotted what appeared to be the remains of a canister of lighter fluid and a red cap on the floor near the office door.

Soghomonian was arrested Sunday on a charge of using fire to damage a building used in interstate commerce, according to the U.S. attorney for Vermont. He had been staying at the Inn at Burlington in South Burlington for several weeks, an employee told authorities, according to the affidavit.

When police knocked on the hotel room door, they heard a male saying he was getting dressed, according to an application to search the hotel room and a vehicle with New York plates. Officers then heard what sounded like the man dragging heavy items near the door. Officers got a key and attempted to open the door but it was blocked, according to the court document. They forced the door open and arrested Soghomonian without incident, they said.

Sanders said in a statement that he is “deeply grateful to the swift, professional, coordinated efforts of local, state, and federal law enforcement in response to the fire” and thankful that none of the people in the office were hurt.

The motive remained unclear. It was not immediately known if Soghomonian had a lawyer, and an initial court appearance had not been set, officials said. A phone message left with the Chittenden County public defenders’ office was not immediately returned. Soghomonian was being held at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.

The crime carries a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000.

The case was investigated by police departments in Burlington, Shelburne and Williston; Vermont State Police; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and U.S. Capitol Police, officials said.

Lisa Rathke, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontarians experience total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews
Ontarians experience total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews

Earth-bound audiences turned skyward as the sun moved directly behind the moon on Monday, plunging parts of Canada into the darkness of a total solar eclipse and a moment of shared celestial awe.  Eclipse...

updated

19m ago

Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags
Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has written to the president and CEO of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) requesting that paper bags be re-introduced at all locations. The LCBO phased out paper bags...

8h ago

Malton man charged with murder in the death of community member
Malton man charged with murder in the death of community member

Peel police say they have arrested a man in connection with the death of a local Malton community member earlier this year. Investigators say they were called to the lobby of 7110 Darcel Avenue just...

12m ago

Man arrested for 'disrupting' pro-Israel demonstration
Man arrested for 'disrupting' pro-Israel demonstration

Toronto Police say a man was arrested for "disrupting a group of individuals as they were demonstrating" on Sunday. Police say they were managing the crowd at a demonstration in the Queen Street West...

4h ago

Top Stories

Ontarians experience total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews
Ontarians experience total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews

Earth-bound audiences turned skyward as the sun moved directly behind the moon on Monday, plunging parts of Canada into the darkness of a total solar eclipse and a moment of shared celestial awe.  Eclipse...

updated

19m ago

Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags
Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has written to the president and CEO of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) requesting that paper bags be re-introduced at all locations. The LCBO phased out paper bags...

8h ago

Malton man charged with murder in the death of community member
Malton man charged with murder in the death of community member

Peel police say they have arrested a man in connection with the death of a local Malton community member earlier this year. Investigators say they were called to the lobby of 7110 Darcel Avenue just...

12m ago

Man arrested for 'disrupting' pro-Israel demonstration
Man arrested for 'disrupting' pro-Israel demonstration

Toronto Police say a man was arrested for "disrupting a group of individuals as they were demonstrating" on Sunday. Police say they were managing the crowd at a demonstration in the Queen Street West...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:10
WATCH: Darkness blankets Niagara Falls during solar eclipse
WATCH: Darkness blankets Niagara Falls during solar eclipse

Niagara Falls was billed as one of the top viewing spots for the total solar eclipse. While clouds got in the way, the city did descend into near total darkness for several minutes as the sun disappeared behind the moon.

2h ago

0:32
WATCH: Sun disappears and reappears in Mexico during eclipse
WATCH: Sun disappears and reappears in Mexico during eclipse

Some people in Mexico were the first in North America to witness the solar eclipse. Totality came at 2:07 P.M.

3h ago

4:23
What the solar eclipse represents for Indigenous communities
What the solar eclipse represents for Indigenous communities

Many Indigenous communities see the eclipse as a time for reunion, peace and family. Melissa Duggan speaks to Laurie Rousseau-Nepton, an astrophysicist with U of T, about the importance of celestial events.

4h ago

3:14
How to prepare to watch the solar eclipse
How to prepare to watch the solar eclipse

Millions will be gathering across North America to watch the solar eclipse. Melissa Duggan talks to Julie Bolduc-Duval, Director of Discover the Universe, about how families should get ready to view the celestial event.

4h ago

4:42
What you need to know about the total solar eclipse
What you need to know about the total solar eclipse

Stella Acquisto is joined by Dave Kirsh, astronomy lecturer at Toronto Metropolitan University, to talk about the unique total solar eclipse and more details you might not know.

6h ago

More Videos