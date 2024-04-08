Alberta cabinet minister says has concerns over discounted four-litre jugs of vodka

<p>Dale Nally is sworn into cabinet as Minister of Service Alberta in Edmonton, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The cabinet minister responsible for Alberta’s liquor industry is calling out a four-litre plastic jug of vodka being sold for under $50, and says he is looking at intervening in prices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson</p>

By Lisa Johnson, The Canadian Press

Posted April 8, 2024 7:38 pm.

Last Updated April 8, 2024 7:42 pm.

EDMONTON — The cabinet minister responsible for Alberta’s liquor industry is calling out a four-litre plastic jug of vodka being sold for under $50, and says he is looking at intervening in prices.

However, the vodka retailer says while $50 is a discounted price, it’s a fair one and that government intervention in price-setting could threaten the livelihoods for small-scale operators.

Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally made his comments Monday when asked by reporters about a photo circulating on social media depicting the Value vodka jugs on sale at Edmonton Super Value Liquor for $49.95.

“That’s not very responsible,” Nally replied.

The jugs have plain labelling, displaying the words Value and Vodka over a plain yellow background.

Federal laws regulate alcohol labelling and packaging across Canada, and Nally said the jugs are in compliance.

“What it’s not in compliance with is the spirit of Albertans, ” he said.

“We believe in responsible pricing, and that’s where I think it goes afoul.”

Under current rules, the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC)  sets the wholesale price that retailers must pay to purchase products.

Sunny Bhullar, manager at Edmonton Super Value Liquor, said his store discounted the jugs down from $60, but said it’s a fair deal.

“We make sure we are serving our customers in a responsible way,” said Bhullar in an interview.

He said the store aims to provide quality products for consumers looking to buy bulk and save money.

“Our marketing approach is we sell at a fair price,” he said.

Should Nally introduce minimum prices or a floor price, Bhullar said he could be concerned.

“In that scenario it will be hard for independent stores to compete with the bigger chains,” he said.

Nally’s ministry did not immediately clarify what specific steps the government might take on pricing.

Nally made the comments prior to introducing an omnibus red-tape reduction bill that he says will clarify he has authority to set liquor prices.

Nally added, “If this bill passes, then this is exactly the type of thing that I will look into.

“I don’t think a four-litre plastic jug of vodka adds to the quality of the distillery industry that we have in this province. I don’t think that it is responsible pricing.”

Nally said with the bill, he hopes to make sure the rules reflect what happens in practice, since the AGLC, which is responsible for overseeing the liquor industry across the province, doesn’t increase liquor prices without getting approval from the minister. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2024.

Lisa Johnson, The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 20240408190424-7a38ae27-87cf-487e-ae9b-353f81ad850c.jpg, Caption:

Dale Nally is sworn into cabinet as Minister of Service Alberta in Edmonton, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The cabinet minister responsible for Alberta’s liquor industry is calling out a four-litre plastic jug of vodka being sold for under $50, and says he is looking at intervening in prices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Total solar eclipse amazes millions across North America
Total solar eclipse amazes millions across North America

Earth-bound audiences turned skyward as the sun moved directly behind the moon on Monday, plunging parts of Canada into the darkness of a total solar eclipse and a moment of shared celestial awe.  Eclipse...

updated

1h ago

Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags
Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has written to the president and CEO of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) requesting that paper bags be re-introduced at all locations. The LCBO phased out paper bags...

11h ago

Malton man charged with murder in the death of community member
Malton man charged with murder in the death of community member

Peel police say they have arrested a man in connection with the death of a local Malton community member earlier this year. Investigators say they were called to the lobby of 7110 Darcel Avenue just...

3h ago

Man arrested for 'disrupting' pro-Israel demonstration
Man arrested for 'disrupting' pro-Israel demonstration

Toronto Police say a man was arrested for "disrupting a group of individuals as they were demonstrating" on Sunday. Police say they were managing the crowd at a demonstration in the Queen Street West...

7h ago

Top Stories

Total solar eclipse amazes millions across North America
Total solar eclipse amazes millions across North America

Earth-bound audiences turned skyward as the sun moved directly behind the moon on Monday, plunging parts of Canada into the darkness of a total solar eclipse and a moment of shared celestial awe.  Eclipse...

updated

1h ago

Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags
Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has written to the president and CEO of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) requesting that paper bags be re-introduced at all locations. The LCBO phased out paper bags...

11h ago

Malton man charged with murder in the death of community member
Malton man charged with murder in the death of community member

Peel police say they have arrested a man in connection with the death of a local Malton community member earlier this year. Investigators say they were called to the lobby of 7110 Darcel Avenue just...

3h ago

Man arrested for 'disrupting' pro-Israel demonstration
Man arrested for 'disrupting' pro-Israel demonstration

Toronto Police say a man was arrested for "disrupting a group of individuals as they were demonstrating" on Sunday. Police say they were managing the crowd at a demonstration in the Queen Street West...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

1:00
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park

A large crowd gathered at Toronto's iconic Riverdale Park to watch the total solar eclipse. Many in the crowd cheered as the light disappeared and then reappeared again minutes later.

3h ago

0:44
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal

Montreal had one of these best views of Monday's total solar eclipse. Watch as the sun moves disappears behind the moon for a few short minutes.

4h ago

1:10
WATCH: Darkness blankets Niagara Falls during solar eclipse
WATCH: Darkness blankets Niagara Falls during solar eclipse

Niagara Falls was billed as one of the top viewing spots for the total solar eclipse. While clouds got in the way, the city did descend into near total darkness for several minutes as the sun disappeared behind the moon.

5h ago

0:36
WATCH: Solar eclipse arrives in Texas and Arkansas
WATCH: Solar eclipse arrives in Texas and Arkansas

The skies go dark in Texas and Arkansas as the sun disappears behind the moon during a rare celestial event.

5h ago

0:32
WATCH: Sun disappears and reappears in Mexico during eclipse
WATCH: Sun disappears and reappears in Mexico during eclipse

Some people in Mexico were the first in North America to witness the solar eclipse. Totality came at 2:07 P.M.

6h ago

More Videos