British, French troops march in historic joint parades in London and Paris in a show of solidarity

British soldiers and Republican Guards arrive at the Elysee Palace, Monday, April 8, 2024 in Paris. Sixteen soldiers from No 7 Company Coldstream Guards and 32 members of the Gendarmerie Garde Republicaine mount guard at the Elysee palace as British troops join French guards in a special ceremony at the Elysee Palace to celebrate 120 years of "entente cordiale" between the longtime rival powers. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)

By Sylvia Hui, The Associated Press

Posted April 8, 2024 8:39 am.

Last Updated April 8, 2024 8:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — French troops joined their British counterparts in the famous Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace for the first time Monday, marching together in a display of solidarity between Britain and France amid the war in Ukraine.

At a parallel ceremony in Paris, British soldiers donned tall bearskin hats to take part in an unprecedented joint military parade in front of the presidential Elysée Palace, as the French army choir sang the two national anthems, “God Save the King” and “La Marseillaise.”

The twin events were to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale, the 1904 diplomatic agreement between Britain and France that paved the way for their collaboration in both World War I and World War II.

In a video message posted on social media on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said the alliance was a foundation for deepening Anglo-French relations particularly at a time of the return of war.

“Our Entente Cordiale remains as relevant as ever,” Macron said. “Faced with the resurgence of war in Europe, we stand together to defend the values we share and to support Ukraine as it defends itself against its aggressor.”

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie inspected the joint parade, which included 32 members of the Gendarmerie’s Garde Républicaine and 40 guardsmen from the Scots Guards. King Charles III, who is continuing his cancer treatment, was not at Buckingham Palace.

It was the first time a country that isn’t part of the Commonwealth group of nations has taken part in the traditional Changing of the Guard ceremony, though the French troops did not participate in guarding the royal residence — a ceremonial duty that can only be performed by U.K. or Commonwealth troops.

In Paris, 16 members of the Coldstream Guards were the first foreign troops ever to take part in guarding the French presidential residence.

Britain and France said Monday’s ceremonies were part of a wider program this year to celebrate the two countries’ historic military and diplomatic ties. This includes major events in Normandy in June to commemorate the service of Allied veterans who fought to liberate France from Nazi occupation.

___

Associated Press writer Barbara Surk in Nice contributed to this report.

Sylvia Hui, The Associated Press


















Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.
The Latest developments related to the total solar eclipse set for parts of Canada
The Latest developments related to the total solar eclipse set for parts of Canada

A total solar eclipse is set to pass through parts of Atlantic and central Canada today, bringing darkness and a possible moment of celestial awe to massive crowds expected to gather in its path. Here...

7m ago

Construction on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway to begin today
Construction on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway to begin today

Construction work will restart on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway on Monday evening. At 11 p.m., one lane will be closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake...

1h ago

Spring housing market surge unlikely as affordability, cost of living weigh on buyers
Spring housing market surge unlikely as affordability, cost of living weigh on buyers

After five straight holds of the Bank of Canada's key interest rate that followed its hiking cycle of more than a year, economists say a rebound awaits the national housing market — but don't expect...

36m ago

Top Stories

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.
The Latest developments related to the total solar eclipse set for parts of Canada
The Latest developments related to the total solar eclipse set for parts of Canada

A total solar eclipse is set to pass through parts of Atlantic and central Canada today, bringing darkness and a possible moment of celestial awe to massive crowds expected to gather in its path. Here...

7m ago

Construction on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway to begin today
Construction on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway to begin today

Construction work will restart on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway on Monday evening. At 11 p.m., one lane will be closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake...

1h ago

Spring housing market surge unlikely as affordability, cost of living weigh on buyers
Spring housing market surge unlikely as affordability, cost of living weigh on buyers

After five straight holds of the Bank of Canada's key interest rate that followed its hiking cycle of more than a year, economists say a rebound awaits the national housing market — but don't expect...

36m ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman outlines appeal challenges
Lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman outlines appeal challenges

The lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman, the man sentenced to life in prison for killing a Muslim family in London Ontario, says his team is appealing all verdicts in the case. Ziad Arab-Oagley with the defenses' next steps at the Ontario court of appeals

10h ago

2:23
The Greek Independence Day Parade takes over The Danforth
The Greek Independence Day Parade takes over The Danforth

With Taste of The Danforth now cancelled, this parade now marks the biggest celebration of Greek culture in the city. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

13h ago

3:06
Crowds start arriving in Niagara Falls
Crowds start arriving in Niagara Falls

It's an event the region has been planning for over a year and authorities say so far it's going according to plan. David Zura is in Niagara Falls to see how thing s are unfolding and hear from officials.

13h ago

3:18
What to expect in Toronto during solar eclipse
What to expect in Toronto during solar eclipse

Torontonians are about to experience a once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse. Michelle Mackey has everything you need to know including what drivers can expect, how Pearson Airport is preparing and the safety advice being stressed by scientists. 

14h ago

2:22
East York Hockey Association awards Little Stanley Cup to house leaguers
East York Hockey Association awards Little Stanley Cup to house leaguers

Every year the East York hockey players get a chance to win the Little Stanley Cup, the only trophy, other than the original, allowed to carry the Stanley Cup name. CityNews' Rob Leth was at the championship game and files this report.

More Videos