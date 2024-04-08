Licenced cannabis operator fined $200K for striking illegal deals with some producers

File photo of cannabis
File photo of cannabis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 8, 2024 1:10 pm.

The licenced operator of a chain of cannabis retail stores in Ontario is facing a $200,000 fine after the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) found it was giving certain cannabis producers preferential treatment in exchange for a fee or cut of profits.

The AGCO says Cannabis Xpress not only violated the province’s anti-inducement laws, but took great lengths to try and cover up the violations which occurred over a span of 30 months.

“The licensee repeatedly sought the participation of over a dozen LPs (licenced producers) in so-called “data service” or other such agreements,” the AGCO wrote in a release Monday.

“These agreements were actually an indirect means of requesting and accepting prohibited inducements where, for a fee or a percentage of product sales, Cannabis Xpress gave preferential treatment to products from LPs that had executed such unlawful agreements to the disadvantage of those that had not.”

The fine comes after the AGCO reviewed over 82,000 documents during compliance inspections.

Providing an example of what was transpiring the AGCO explained that Cannabis Xpress stores “refused to stock an LPs product unless they agreed to enter into prohibited inducement agreements and promoted the sale of cannabis products from producers who entered such inducement deals.

“It was found that the licensee attempted to disguise these illegal payments as agreements for the sale of data for business intelligence purposes, which are permissible under the Standards.”

“Provincial law and AGCO standards include anti-inducement regulations to protect consumer choice and maintain a level playing field for small businesses in the cannabis retail industry,” Dr. Karin Schnarr, Registrar and CEO of the AGCO said in a release.

“The AGCO monitors the sector’s compliance with these requirements and will take strong action against any licensee found to be engaging in illegal behaviour.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontarians gear up for total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews
Ontarians gear up for total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews

Where will you be for the full solar eclipse on Monday afternoon? Many kids won't be in school - either home for the day or dismissed early - and many people have taken the day off to head to Niagara region,...

46m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

2h ago

Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags
Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has written to the president and CEO of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) requesting that paper bags be re-introduced at all locations. The LCBO phased out paper bags...

3h ago

2 men suffer life-threatening injuries in Etobicoke apartment fire
2 men suffer life-threatening injuries in Etobicoke apartment fire

Two men have been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following a two-alarm apartment fire in Etobicoke. Toronto fire crews were called to a highrise in the Mabelle Avenue and Dundas...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontarians gear up for total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews
Ontarians gear up for total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews

Where will you be for the full solar eclipse on Monday afternoon? Many kids won't be in school - either home for the day or dismissed early - and many people have taken the day off to head to Niagara region,...

46m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

2h ago

Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags
Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has written to the president and CEO of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) requesting that paper bags be re-introduced at all locations. The LCBO phased out paper bags...

3h ago

2 men suffer life-threatening injuries in Etobicoke apartment fire
2 men suffer life-threatening injuries in Etobicoke apartment fire

Two men have been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following a two-alarm apartment fire in Etobicoke. Toronto fire crews were called to a highrise in the Mabelle Avenue and Dundas...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

4:42
What you need to know about the total solar eclipse
What you need to know about the total solar eclipse

Stella Acquisto is joined by Dave Kirsh, astronomy lecturer at Toronto Metropolitan University, to talk about the unique total solar eclipse and more details you might not know.

1h ago

1:56
Lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman outlines appeal challenges
Lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman outlines appeal challenges

The lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman, the man sentenced to life in prison for killing a Muslim family in London Ontario, says his team is appealing all verdicts in the case. Ziad Arab-Oagley with the defenses' next steps at the Ontario court of appeals

15h ago

2:23
The Greek Independence Day Parade takes over The Danforth
The Greek Independence Day Parade takes over The Danforth

With Taste of The Danforth now cancelled, this parade now marks the biggest celebration of Greek culture in the city. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

17h ago

3:06
Crowds start arriving in Niagara Falls
Crowds start arriving in Niagara Falls

It's an event the region has been planning for over a year and authorities say so far it's going according to plan. David Zura is in Niagara Falls to see how thing s are unfolding and hear from officials.

18h ago

3:18
What to expect in Toronto during solar eclipse
What to expect in Toronto during solar eclipse

Torontonians are about to experience a once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse. Michelle Mackey has everything you need to know including what drivers can expect, how Pearson Airport is preparing and the safety advice being stressed by scientists. 

18h ago

More Videos