From overcapacity to TikTok, the issues covered during Janet Yellen’s trip to China

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, right, and U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns sample beer at the Jing-A brewery in Beijing, China, Monday, April 8, 2024. Treasury Secretary Yellen says the Biden administration will push China to change an industrial policy that poses a threat to U.S. jobs. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana, Pool)

By Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press

Posted April 8, 2024 10:57 pm.

Last Updated April 8, 2024 11:12 pm.

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her team are leaving China and returning to Washington after trying to tackle the major questions of the day between the countries. Here’s a look at what she tried to accomplish, what was achieved, and where things stand for the world’s two largest economies:

UNFAIR TRADE PRACTICES

Yellen said she wanted to go into the U.S.-China talks to address a major Biden administration complaint that Beijing’s economic model and trade practices put American companies and workers at an unfair competitive disadvantage by producing highly subsidized solar products, electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries at a loss, dominating the global market.

Chinese government subsidies and other policy support have encouraged solar panel and EV makers in China to invest in factories, building far more production capacity than the domestic market can absorb. She calls this overcapacity.

Throughout the week of meetings, she talked about the risks that come from one nation maintaining nearly all production capacity in these industries, the threat it poses to other nations’ industries and how a massive rapid increase in exports from one country can have big impacts on the global economy.

Ultimately, the two sides agreed to hold “intensive exchanges” on more balanced economic growth, according to a U.S. statement issued after Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng held extended meetings over two days in the southern city of Guangzhou. It was not immediately clear when and where the talks would take place.

“It’s not going to be solved in an afternoon or a month, but I think they have heard that this is an important issue to us,” she said.

MONEY LAUNDERING AND RELATED CRIMES

After several rounds of meetings, the U.S. Treasury and the Chinese central bank agreed to work together to stop money laundering in their respective financial systems.

Nearly all the precursor chemicals that are needed to make the deadly substance fentanyl are coming from China into the U.S. The U.S. says exchanging information on money laundering related to fentanyl trafficking may help disrupt the flow of the precursor chemicals into Mexico and the U.S.

“Treasury is committed to using all of our tools, including international cooperation, to counter this threat,” Yellen said in a speech announcing the formation of the group.

The new cooperative between the U.S. and China will be part of the two nations’ economic working groups that were launched last September, and the first exchange will be held in the coming weeks.

TIKTOK

Efforts in the U.S. to ban social media app TikTok, owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance, were raised initially by the Chinese during U.S-China talks, a senior Treasury official told The Associated Press. The firm has in the past promoted a data security restructuring plan called “Project Texas” that it says sufficiently guards against national security concerns.

However, U.S. lawmakers have moved forward with efforts to either ban the app or force the Chinese firm to divest its interest in the company, which the White House has supported. In China this week, it was evident that there was little movement on the issue.

Yellen said at a news conference Monday that she supported the administration’s efforts to address national security issues that relate to sensitive personal data. “This is a legitimate concern,” she said.

“Many US social apps are not allowed to operate in China,” Yellen said. “We would like to find a way forward.”

FINANCIAL STABILITY

On the second day of Yellen’s trip to China, the U.S. and China announced an agreement to work closely on issues related to financial stability, in that U.S. and Chinese financial regulators agreed to hold a series of exercises simulating a failure of a large bank in either of the two countries.

The aim is to determine how to coordinate if a bank failure occurred, with the intent of preventing catastrophic stress on the global financial system.

Yellen said several exercises have already happened.

“I’m pleased that we will hold upcoming exchanges on operational resilience in the financial sector and on financial stability implications from the insurance sector’s exposure to climate risks.

“Just like military leaders need a hotline in a crisis,” Yellen said “American and Chinese financial regulators must be able to communicate to prevent financial stresses from turning into crises with tremendous ramifications for our citizens and the international community.”

WHAT SHE ATE

Yellen is something of a foodie celebrity in China ever since she ate mushrooms that can have psychedelic effects in Beijing last July. This trip was no different.

High-ranking Chinese officials brought up her celebrity ahead of important meetings — Premier Li Qiang noted in his opening remarks that Yellen’s visit has “indeed drawn a lot of attention in society” with media covering her trip and her dining habits. And social media was abuzz, following her latest movements around Guangzhou and Beijing.

This time in Beijing, Yellen ate at Lao Chuan Ban, a popular Sichuan restaurant. She also had lunch with Beijing Mayor Yin Yong at the Beijing International Hotel. On Monday evening, her last night in China, Yellen visited Jing-A Brewing Co. in Beijing — co-founded by an American — where she ordered a Flying Fist IPA, a beer made with American hops.

Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Berrios makes strong start as Blue Jays top Mariners 5-2 in home opener
Berrios makes strong start as Blue Jays top Mariners 5-2 in home opener

Jose Berrios threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and Davis Schneider drove in two runs as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-2 on Monday night in their home opener at Rogers Centre. Berrios...

1h ago

Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle
Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle

A Toronto police officer has been injured while making an arrest in an attempted carjacking. Officers were called to Yonge Street and Kingsdale Avenue around 10 p.m. for reports of five males attempting...

53m ago

Total solar eclipse amazes millions across North America
Total solar eclipse amazes millions across North America

Earth-bound audiences turned skyward as the sun moved directly behind the moon on Monday, plunging parts of Canada into the darkness of a total solar eclipse and a moment of shared celestial awe.  Eclipse...

updated

4h ago

UConn defeats Purdue to win back-to-back NCAA titles
UConn defeats Purdue to win back-to-back NCAA titles

The UConn Huskies became the first team to win back-to-back NCAA men's basketball championships in 17 years with a 75-60 win over the Purdue Boilermakers in Monday's national championship. Head coach...

26m ago

Top Stories

Berrios makes strong start as Blue Jays top Mariners 5-2 in home opener
Berrios makes strong start as Blue Jays top Mariners 5-2 in home opener

Jose Berrios threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and Davis Schneider drove in two runs as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-2 on Monday night in their home opener at Rogers Centre. Berrios...

1h ago

Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle
Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle

A Toronto police officer has been injured while making an arrest in an attempted carjacking. Officers were called to Yonge Street and Kingsdale Avenue around 10 p.m. for reports of five males attempting...

53m ago

Total solar eclipse amazes millions across North America
Total solar eclipse amazes millions across North America

Earth-bound audiences turned skyward as the sun moved directly behind the moon on Monday, plunging parts of Canada into the darkness of a total solar eclipse and a moment of shared celestial awe.  Eclipse...

updated

4h ago

UConn defeats Purdue to win back-to-back NCAA titles
UConn defeats Purdue to win back-to-back NCAA titles

The UConn Huskies became the first team to win back-to-back NCAA men's basketball championships in 17 years with a 75-60 win over the Purdue Boilermakers in Monday's national championship. Head coach...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America

Millions of people flocked to the path of totality for a once-in-a-lifetime plunge into darkness. Stella Acquisto with a look at the rare event, and why some locations had better luck than others.

5h ago

1:39
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse

Time lapse video shows the sun disappearing and then reappearing in New York's famous Times Square during the full solar eclipse.

5h ago

2:08
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party

Downsview airport was the site of a Toronto viewing party during the solar eclipse that featured Indigenous teachings. Videograpaher Audra Brown with the symbolic significance of the eclipse to Indigenous cultures and how the community came togethe

5h ago

1:00
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park

A large crowd gathered at Toronto's iconic Riverdale Park to watch the total solar eclipse. Many in the crowd cheered as the light disappeared and then reappeared again minutes later.

6h ago

0:44
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal

Montreal had one of these best views of Monday's total solar eclipse. Watch as the sun moves disappears behind the moon for a few short minutes.

7h ago

More Videos