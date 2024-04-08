Greece will set up a national shelter network in response to woman’s slaying outside police station

By The Associated Press

Posted April 8, 2024 8:33 am.

Last Updated April 8, 2024 8:42 am.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s minister in charge of police announced plans Monday to set up a nationwide network of domestic violence shelters, days after the fatal stabbing of a woman outside a police station.

The April 2 killing of 28-year Kyriaki Griva occurred as she was seeking police protection from her ex-boyfriend. The man was arrested and taken into custody after the stabbing north of Athens that has refocused national attention on domestic violence.

Michalis Chrisochoidis, the minister for citizens’ protection, said Monday that shelters would be set up in every police precinct in Greece under a program that would be formally launched later this week.

“The location of the shelter will only be known to the police. The facilities will be available to women as long as necessary to overcome the danger,” the minister told private Skai television.

He said police responded to some 12,500 domestic violence complaints last year, which he said corresponded to one incident every being reported 45 minutes.

Police and volunteer organizations say the annual number of domestic violence allegations has roughly doubled since 2020, in part due to greater public awareness of available support services.

Chrisochoidis has rejected a call to resign over Griva’s killing made by Greece’s main opposition party.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.
The Latest developments related to the total solar eclipse set for parts of Canada
The Latest developments related to the total solar eclipse set for parts of Canada

A total solar eclipse is set to pass through parts of Atlantic and central Canada today, bringing darkness and a possible moment of celestial awe to massive crowds expected to gather in its path. Here...

8m ago

Construction on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway to begin today
Construction on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway to begin today

Construction work will restart on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway on Monday evening. At 11 p.m., one lane will be closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake...

1h ago

Spring housing market surge unlikely as affordability, cost of living weigh on buyers
Spring housing market surge unlikely as affordability, cost of living weigh on buyers

After five straight holds of the Bank of Canada's key interest rate that followed its hiking cycle of more than a year, economists say a rebound awaits the national housing market — but don't expect...

37m ago

Top Stories

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.
The Latest developments related to the total solar eclipse set for parts of Canada
The Latest developments related to the total solar eclipse set for parts of Canada

A total solar eclipse is set to pass through parts of Atlantic and central Canada today, bringing darkness and a possible moment of celestial awe to massive crowds expected to gather in its path. Here...

8m ago

Construction on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway to begin today
Construction on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway to begin today

Construction work will restart on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway on Monday evening. At 11 p.m., one lane will be closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake...

1h ago

Spring housing market surge unlikely as affordability, cost of living weigh on buyers
Spring housing market surge unlikely as affordability, cost of living weigh on buyers

After five straight holds of the Bank of Canada's key interest rate that followed its hiking cycle of more than a year, economists say a rebound awaits the national housing market — but don't expect...

37m ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman outlines appeal challenges
Lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman outlines appeal challenges

The lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman, the man sentenced to life in prison for killing a Muslim family in London Ontario, says his team is appealing all verdicts in the case. Ziad Arab-Oagley with the defenses' next steps at the Ontario court of appeals

10h ago

2:23
The Greek Independence Day Parade takes over The Danforth
The Greek Independence Day Parade takes over The Danforth

With Taste of The Danforth now cancelled, this parade now marks the biggest celebration of Greek culture in the city. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

13h ago

3:06
Crowds start arriving in Niagara Falls
Crowds start arriving in Niagara Falls

It's an event the region has been planning for over a year and authorities say so far it's going according to plan. David Zura is in Niagara Falls to see how thing s are unfolding and hear from officials.

13h ago

3:18
What to expect in Toronto during solar eclipse
What to expect in Toronto during solar eclipse

Torontonians are about to experience a once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse. Michelle Mackey has everything you need to know including what drivers can expect, how Pearson Airport is preparing and the safety advice being stressed by scientists. 

14h ago

2:22
East York Hockey Association awards Little Stanley Cup to house leaguers
East York Hockey Association awards Little Stanley Cup to house leaguers

Every year the East York hockey players get a chance to win the Little Stanley Cup, the only trophy, other than the original, allowed to carry the Stanley Cup name. CityNews' Rob Leth was at the championship game and files this report.

More Videos