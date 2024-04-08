Haiti police recover hijacked cargo ship in rare victory after 5-hour shootout with gangs

A National Police officer patrols an intersection in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, April 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 8, 2024 10:30 am.

Last Updated April 8, 2024 10:43 am.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s National Police agency says that it has recovered a hijacked cargo ship laden with rice following a gunbattle with gangs that lasted more than five hours.

Two police officers were injured and an undetermined number of gang members were killed in the shootout that occurred Saturday off the coast of the capital, Port-au-Prince, authorities said in a statement.

It was a rare victory for an underfunded police department that has struggled to quell gang violence following a spate of attacks that began Feb. 29.

Police said in the statement Sunday that those responsible for the hijacking were members of two gangs, named the 5 Seconds and the Taliban gang. They said gunmen seized the transport ship Magalie on Thursday as it departed the port of Varreux.

Radio Télé Métronome reported that the gangs kidnapped everyone aboard the ship and stole some 10,000 sacks of rice out of the 60,000 sacks it was carrying.

The ship was headed to the northern coastal city of Cap-Haitien.

Also on Sunday, online news site Radio graphie reported that the Taliban gang used a front loader to demolish a police station in the Port-au-Prince suburb of Canaan where at least four police officers were killed in a recent attack. The station was no longer operational.

The most recent gunbattle between police and gangs comes more than a month after gunmen began targeting key government infrastructure. They have burned down multiple police stations, opened fire on the main international airport that remains closed and stormed Haiti’s two biggest prisons, releasing more than 4,000 inmates.

The ongoing violence forced Prime Minister Ariel Henry to announce he would resign once a transitional presidential council is formed.

Henry was in Kenya to push for the U.N.-backed deployment of a police force from the East African country when the attacks began and remains locked out of Haiti.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Ontarians gear up for total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews
Ontarians gear up for total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews

Where will you be for the full solar eclipse on Monday afternoon? Many kids won't be in school - either home for the day or dismissed early - and many people have taken the day off to head to Niagara region,...

4m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

1h ago

Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags
Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has written to the president and CEO of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) requesting that paper bags be re-introduced at all locations. The LCBO phased out paper bags...

1h ago

2 men suffer life-threatening injuries in Etobicoke apartment fire
2 men suffer life-threatening injuries in Etobicoke apartment fire

Two men have been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following a two-alarm apartment fire in Etobicoke. Toronto fire crews were called to a highrise in the Mabelle Avenue and Dundas...

1h ago

