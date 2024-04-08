Insider Q&A: Nellie Borrero recounts 4 decades of addressing racism and bringing change to Accenture

Nellie Borrero, Senior Strategic Advisor for Global Inclusion & Diversity at Accenture, is shown in an undated photo. Borrero is author of a new book detailing her 30-year effort to build DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) practices at the company. (Brett Deutsch, Deutsch Photography/Accenture via AP).

By Alexandra Olson, The Associated Press

Posted April 8, 2024 8:57 am.

Last Updated April 8, 2024 9:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — It didn’t take long for Nellie Borrero to encounter racism in 1986 when she joined a major consulting firm that was the predecessor to Accenture.

A secretary handed her a subway token and told her she was the “token hire.” At her first Christmas party, the partner who hired her gave her brightly wrapped gift that turned out to be roach spray and told her everyone knew Puerto Ricans had roaches in their homes. The next Monday, Borrero confronted the partner to explain she felt humiliated and felt she didn’t belong at the company. The partner, Borrero says, expressed remorse and promised to help her change the company’s culture if she stayed.

Borrero, now Accenture’s senior strategic adviser for global inclusion and diversity, shared these stories in “Unwavering: Rejecting Bias, Igniting Change, Celebrating Inclusion,” a new book detailing her nearly 40-year effort to build DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) practices at the company. In 2020, Accenture set goals surrounding racial and gender representation in its U.S. workforce, including increasing the number of Hispanic U.S. employees from 9.5% to 13% by 2025 and the number of Hispanic U.S. managing directors from 3.5% to 4.7%.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Borrero discusses her book and why Accenture is sticking with its goals despite a legal battle against DEI policies by conservative activists and elected officials. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: The story about the gift was shocking to me. Did he really not realize it was offensive?

A. He thought he created an environment where everybody laughed and had a great joke and a great laugh. For me it was demeaning and it was hurtful. It minimized me. It embarrassed me, but he did not take the time to even think about that as a possibility. But what I loved about that moment is that it became the moment when I knew I had to change the culture.

Q: You have other anecdotes where you share your own mistakes dealing with communities you are not as familiar with. Can you tell me about creating room for allowing mistakes?

A. We have a lot of people that want to be allies but are awkward allies. They don’t want to hurt, they don’t want to offend. I’ve been there. And what I’ve understood is the magic of that word grace. We have to give each other grace in this process. We can choose to educate the person that committed the offense or whatever you want to call it. They can choose to receive it. So I would stay let’s start with a place of grace. Then if you do take the time to educate that person and they continue to behave a certain way, then grace is gone, right?

Q: How do you see this moment in the DEI space?

A. Some of the inroads that myself and others that are diversity practitioners have fought for and positioned for, we are running the risk of going backwards. All this time it had been about going forward. That’s what concerns me. However, that concern gets diminished when I remind myself that for the organizations that understand the business imperative, the business value of diversity from the perspective of clients and customers, they are going to continue to support diversity.

Q: Accenture has goals on representation, which is one of the things groups have challenged as maybe constituting illegal hiring.

A. We set out those goals because we wanted to hold ourselves accountable. We still have those goals in place for 2025 and we are one year from meeting those goals and I’m super, super excited about the representation we have across the board when it comes to diversity. We are staying steadfast on those goals.

Q: The number of Latinos and Black people in managerial roles at Accenture is still small. Do you see the progress as slow or just right?

A. I cannot tell you the level of effort it has taken to even get there. So we are going to continue to put intensity into this. When I think about the level of intention, strategic approach, high touch — all these things that need to happen — this is heavy, heavy lifting. I am pleased to where we are but I’m not satisfied.

________

The Associated Press’ women in the workforce and state government coverage receives financial support from Pivotal Ventures. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Alexandra Olson, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.
Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags
Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has written to the president and CEO of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) requesting that paper bags be re-introduced at all locations. The LCBO phased out paper bags...

29m ago

The Latest developments related to the total solar eclipse set for parts of Canada
The Latest developments related to the total solar eclipse set for parts of Canada

A total solar eclipse is set to pass through parts of Atlantic and central Canada today, bringing darkness and a possible moment of celestial awe to massive crowds expected to gather in its path. Here...

24m ago

Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Rosedale
Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Rosedale

A male cyclist is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Rosedale, Toronto police said. Officers were called to Bayview Avenue near the Evergreen Brick Works just before 9:30 a.m....

16m ago

Top Stories

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.
Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags
Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has written to the president and CEO of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) requesting that paper bags be re-introduced at all locations. The LCBO phased out paper bags...

29m ago

The Latest developments related to the total solar eclipse set for parts of Canada
The Latest developments related to the total solar eclipse set for parts of Canada

A total solar eclipse is set to pass through parts of Atlantic and central Canada today, bringing darkness and a possible moment of celestial awe to massive crowds expected to gather in its path. Here...

24m ago

Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Rosedale
Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Rosedale

A male cyclist is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Rosedale, Toronto police said. Officers were called to Bayview Avenue near the Evergreen Brick Works just before 9:30 a.m....

16m ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman outlines appeal challenges
Lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman outlines appeal challenges

The lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman, the man sentenced to life in prison for killing a Muslim family in London Ontario, says his team is appealing all verdicts in the case. Ziad Arab-Oagley with the defenses' next steps at the Ontario court of appeals

12h ago

2:23
The Greek Independence Day Parade takes over The Danforth
The Greek Independence Day Parade takes over The Danforth

With Taste of The Danforth now cancelled, this parade now marks the biggest celebration of Greek culture in the city. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

14h ago

3:06
Crowds start arriving in Niagara Falls
Crowds start arriving in Niagara Falls

It's an event the region has been planning for over a year and authorities say so far it's going according to plan. David Zura is in Niagara Falls to see how thing s are unfolding and hear from officials.

15h ago

3:18
What to expect in Toronto during solar eclipse
What to expect in Toronto during solar eclipse

Torontonians are about to experience a once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse. Michelle Mackey has everything you need to know including what drivers can expect, how Pearson Airport is preparing and the safety advice being stressed by scientists. 

15h ago

2:22
East York Hockey Association awards Little Stanley Cup to house leaguers
East York Hockey Association awards Little Stanley Cup to house leaguers

Every year the East York hockey players get a chance to win the Little Stanley Cup, the only trophy, other than the original, allowed to carry the Stanley Cup name. CityNews' Rob Leth was at the championship game and files this report.

More Videos