Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Rosedale
Posted April 8, 2024 10:04 am.
A male cyclist is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Rosedale, Toronto police said.
Officers were called to Bayview Avenue near the Evergreen Brick Works just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday for reports of a collision involving a cyclist.
Toronto paramedics tell 680 News Radio Toronto that a male cyclist suffered critical injuries.
Delays are expected in the area, and the investigation is ongoing.