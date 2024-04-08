Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Rosedale

Toronto police
Toronto police take is shown in this image. Photo courtesy: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 8, 2024 10:04 am.

A male cyclist is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Rosedale, Toronto police said.

Officers were called to Bayview Avenue near the Evergreen Brick Works just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday for reports of a collision involving a cyclist.

Toronto paramedics tell 680 News Radio Toronto that a male cyclist suffered critical injuries.

Delays are expected in the area, and the investigation is ongoing.

