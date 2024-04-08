Malton man charged with murder in the death of community member

Muhammad Khan, 23, of Malton has been arrested for second-degree murder in connection with the death of another Malton man.
By Meredith Bond

Posted April 8, 2024 5:46 pm.

Last Updated April 8, 2024 5:47 pm.

Peel police say they have arrested a man in connection with the death of a local Malton community member earlier this year.

Investigators say they were called to the lobby of 7110 Darcel Avenue just after 8 a.m. on Jan. 29. A man was found suffering significant trauma from an assault.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition. The victim, 58-year-old Keith Lasaga, died in hospital as a result of the injuries on March 23.

The suspect involved, 23-year-old Muhammad Khan of Malton, who has been previously taken into custody, was then re-arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The accused and victim were not known to each other.

Khan has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

