Man arrested for ‘disrupting’ pro-Israel demonstration

Toronto Police Service shoulder badge
Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Dilshad Burman

Posted April 8, 2024 1:25 pm.

Last Updated April 8, 2024 1:32 pm.

Toronto Police say a man was arrested for “disrupting a group of individuals as they were demonstrating” on Sunday.

Police say they were managing the crowd at a demonstration in the Queen Street West and Bay Street area on Sunday afternoon when the incident occurred.

The demonstration at Nathan Phillips Square was part of a global event organized by the Canadian Antisemitism Education Foundation to mark six months since the conflict between Israel and Gaza began and to show support for Israeli hostages.

David Menzies, 61, of Richmond Hill was arrested for breach of the peace and charged with breach of recognizance. He was also charged with failure to leave the premises when directed under the Trespass to Property Act.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 16.

Another person was also arrested on scene and released after being charged under the Trespass to Property Act, but no criminal charges were laid.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontarians gear up for total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews
Ontarians gear up for total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews

Where will you be for the full solar eclipse on Monday afternoon? Many kids won't be in school - either home for the day or dismissed early - and many people have taken the day off to head to Niagara region,...

updated

0m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

4h ago

Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags
Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has written to the president and CEO of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) requesting that paper bags be re-introduced at all locations. The LCBO phased out paper bags...

5h ago

Licenced cannabis operator fined $200K for striking illegal deals with some producers
Licenced cannabis operator fined $200K for striking illegal deals with some producers

The licenced operator of a chain of cannabis retail stores in Ontario is facing a $200,000 fine after the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) found it was giving certain cannabis producers...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontarians gear up for total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews
Ontarians gear up for total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews

Where will you be for the full solar eclipse on Monday afternoon? Many kids won't be in school - either home for the day or dismissed early - and many people have taken the day off to head to Niagara region,...

updated

0m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

4h ago

Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags
Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has written to the president and CEO of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) requesting that paper bags be re-introduced at all locations. The LCBO phased out paper bags...

5h ago

Licenced cannabis operator fined $200K for striking illegal deals with some producers
Licenced cannabis operator fined $200K for striking illegal deals with some producers

The licenced operator of a chain of cannabis retail stores in Ontario is facing a $200,000 fine after the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) found it was giving certain cannabis producers...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:42
What you need to know about the total solar eclipse
What you need to know about the total solar eclipse

Stella Acquisto is joined by Dave Kirsh, astronomy lecturer at Toronto Metropolitan University, to talk about the unique total solar eclipse and more details you might not know.

3h ago

1:56
Lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman outlines appeal challenges
Lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman outlines appeal challenges

The lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman, the man sentenced to life in prison for killing a Muslim family in London Ontario, says his team is appealing all verdicts in the case. Ziad Arab-Oagley with the defenses' next steps at the Ontario court of appeals

16h ago

2:23
The Greek Independence Day Parade takes over The Danforth
The Greek Independence Day Parade takes over The Danforth

With Taste of The Danforth now cancelled, this parade now marks the biggest celebration of Greek culture in the city. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

19h ago

3:06
Crowds start arriving in Niagara Falls
Crowds start arriving in Niagara Falls

It's an event the region has been planning for over a year and authorities say so far it's going according to plan. David Zura is in Niagara Falls to see how thing s are unfolding and hear from officials.

19h ago

3:18
What to expect in Toronto during solar eclipse
What to expect in Toronto during solar eclipse

Torontonians are about to experience a once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse. Michelle Mackey has everything you need to know including what drivers can expect, how Pearson Airport is preparing and the safety advice being stressed by scientists. 

20h ago

More Videos