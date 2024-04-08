Man arrested for ‘disrupting’ pro-Israel demonstration

Toronto Police say a man was arrested for “disrupting a group of individuals as they were demonstrating” on Sunday.

Police say they were managing the crowd at a demonstration in the Queen Street West and Bay Street area on Sunday afternoon when the incident occurred.

The demonstration at Nathan Phillips Square was part of a global event organized by the Canadian Antisemitism Education Foundation to mark six months since the conflict between Israel and Gaza began and to show support for Israeli hostages.

David Menzies, 61, of Richmond Hill was arrested for breach of the peace and charged with breach of recognizance. He was also charged with failure to leave the premises when directed under the Trespass to Property Act.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 16.

Another person was also arrested on scene and released after being charged under the Trespass to Property Act, but no criminal charges were laid.