Maryland governor and members of Congress to meet to discuss support for rebuilding collapsed bridge

Roberto Marquez, an artist from Dallas, paints the name of a construction worker on a cross as part of a memorial near Fort Armistead Park, in Baltimore, Saturday, April 6, 2024, to honor the workers who lost their lives in the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner via AP) The Baltimore Banner

By Brian Witte, The Associated Press

Posted April 8, 2024 6:38 pm.

Last Updated April 8, 2024 6:42 pm.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Monday he plans to meet with members of Congress this week to discuss support for rebuilding the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, which has blocked the main shipping channel at Baltimore’s port for nearly two weeks.

“I’m going to be spending part of this week with our delegation going down and meeting with leaders and ranking members in the Congress and letting them know that this issue is not partisan. This is a patriotic responsibility to be able to support one of this country’s great economic engines,” Moore said in an interview with The Associated Press. “This is an opportunity to support a port that is directly responsible for the hiring of tens of thousands of people.”

As Maryland lawmakers reached the end of their legislative session Monday, a measure authorizing use of the state’s rainy day fund to help port employees had strong support and was expected to pass.

The bridge collapsed March 26 after being struck by the cargo ship Dali, which lost power shortly after leaving Baltimore, bound for Sri Lanka. The ship issued a mayday alert with just enough time for police to stop traffic, but not enough to save a roadwork crew filling potholes on the bridge.

Authorities believe six workers — immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador — plunged to their deaths in the Patapsco River. Two others survived. The bodies of three workers have been recovered, but the search for the other victims continues.

Moore said the state remains focused on supporting the families of the six workers and bringing them closure.

“We are still very much focused on bringing closure and comfort to these families, and the operations to be able to bring that closure to these families,” Moore said. “It has not stopped. It continues to be a 24/7 operation.”

Temporary, alternate channels have been cleared, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said last week that it expects to open a limited-access channel for barge container ships and some vessels moving cars and farm equipment by the end of April. Officials are aiming to restore normal capacity to Baltimore’s port by the end of May.

Moore was upbeat about progress in reopening channels.

He said that if he had been told the morning of the collapse that there would be two channels open in two weeks, “I would have said that sounds really ambitious, considering what we saw, but that’s where we are.”

The governor also spoke of progress in removing debris, saying that crews were able to pull 350 tons (318 metric tons) of steel from the Patapsco River on Sunday.

More than 50 salvage divers and 12 cranes are on site to help cut out sections of the bridge and remove them from the key waterway. Crews began removing containers from the deck over the weekend, and they’re making progress toward removing sections of the bridge that lie across the ship’s bow so it can eventually move, according to the Key Bridge Response Unified Command.

Brian Witte, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Total solar eclipse amazes millions across North America
Total solar eclipse amazes millions across North America

Earth-bound audiences turned skyward as the sun moved directly behind the moon on Monday, plunging parts of Canada into the darkness of a total solar eclipse and a moment of shared celestial awe.  Eclipse...

updated

6m ago

Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags
Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has written to the president and CEO of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) requesting that paper bags be re-introduced at all locations. The LCBO phased out paper bags...

9h ago

Malton man charged with murder in the death of community member
Malton man charged with murder in the death of community member

Peel police say they have arrested a man in connection with the death of a local Malton community member earlier this year. Investigators say they were called to the lobby of 7110 Darcel Avenue just...

1h ago

Man arrested for 'disrupting' pro-Israel demonstration
Man arrested for 'disrupting' pro-Israel demonstration

Toronto Police say a man was arrested for "disrupting a group of individuals as they were demonstrating" on Sunday. Police say they were managing the crowd at a demonstration in the Queen Street West...

5h ago

Top Stories

Total solar eclipse amazes millions across North America
Total solar eclipse amazes millions across North America

Earth-bound audiences turned skyward as the sun moved directly behind the moon on Monday, plunging parts of Canada into the darkness of a total solar eclipse and a moment of shared celestial awe.  Eclipse...

updated

6m ago

Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags
Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has written to the president and CEO of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) requesting that paper bags be re-introduced at all locations. The LCBO phased out paper bags...

9h ago

Malton man charged with murder in the death of community member
Malton man charged with murder in the death of community member

Peel police say they have arrested a man in connection with the death of a local Malton community member earlier this year. Investigators say they were called to the lobby of 7110 Darcel Avenue just...

1h ago

Man arrested for 'disrupting' pro-Israel demonstration
Man arrested for 'disrupting' pro-Israel demonstration

Toronto Police say a man was arrested for "disrupting a group of individuals as they were demonstrating" on Sunday. Police say they were managing the crowd at a demonstration in the Queen Street West...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:44
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal

Montreal had one of these best views of Monday's total solar eclipse. Watch as the sun moves disappears behind the moon for a few short minutes.

3h ago

1:10
WATCH: Darkness blankets Niagara Falls during solar eclipse
WATCH: Darkness blankets Niagara Falls during solar eclipse

Niagara Falls was billed as one of the top viewing spots for the total solar eclipse. While clouds got in the way, the city did descend into near total darkness for several minutes as the sun disappeared behind the moon.

3h ago

0:36
WATCH: Solar eclipse arrives in Texas and Arkansas
WATCH: Solar eclipse arrives in Texas and Arkansas

The skies go dark in Texas and Arkansas as the sun disappears behind the moon during a rare celestial event.

4h ago

0:32
WATCH: Sun disappears and reappears in Mexico during eclipse
WATCH: Sun disappears and reappears in Mexico during eclipse

Some people in Mexico were the first in North America to witness the solar eclipse. Totality came at 2:07 P.M.

4h ago

4:23
What the solar eclipse represents for Indigenous communities
What the solar eclipse represents for Indigenous communities

Many Indigenous communities see the eclipse as a time for reunion, peace and family. Melissa Duggan speaks to Laurie Rousseau-Nepton, an astrophysicist with U of T, about the importance of celestial events.

5h ago

More Videos