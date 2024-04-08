Montreal home sales up in March as prices rise across all housing types

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 8, 2024 9:16 am.

Last Updated April 8, 2024 9:26 am.

MONTREAL — The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal-area home sales rose 14.2 per cent in March compared with the same month last year.

The association says home sales in the region totalled 4,488 for the month, up from 3,930 in March 2023.

But it says this level of transactional activity remains under the historical average recorded for this time of year.

The median price for all housing types was up year-over-year, led by a 5.6 per cent rise for the price of a single-family home at $565,000 last month.

Meanwhile, the median price for a plex rose 5.5 per cent to $750,000 and the median price for a condominium rose 4.9 per cent to $400,000.

Active listings for March jumped 17.1 per cent compared with a year earlier to 18,707, while new listings rose 10.4 per cent to 6,973.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press

