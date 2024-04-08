Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,260.30, down 4.08 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 83 cents, or 1.03 per cent, to $79.80 on 14.3 million shares.

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX:IAU). Mining. Down 22 cents, or 11.89 per cent, to $1.63 on 7.2 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 17 cents, or 3.11 per cent, to $5.29 on 6.7 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 23 cents, or 0.44 per cent, to $51.70 on 6.7 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 43 cents, or 4.77 per cent, to $9.45 on 5.6 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up 17 cents, or 3.33 per cent, to $5.27 on 5.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 46 cents, or 0.87 per cent, to $52.54. Oilsands operator Syncrude Canada Ltd. has been ordered to pay a $390,000 penalty in relation to the death of a worker in 2021. Syncrude — which is an oilsands joint venture majority-owned by Suncor Energy Inc. — pleaded guilty on April 4 in a Fort McMurray court to one charge under Alberta’s Occupational Health and Safety Act, for failing to ensure the health and safety of a worker. The charges stemmed from an incident north of Fort McMurray on June 6, 2021, when a worker was operating an excavator to build a berm when the bank the excavator was on slumped into water. The excavator cab became submerged and the worker drowned.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press