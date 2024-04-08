Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 8, 2024 5:26 pm.

Last Updated April 8, 2024 5:42 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,260.30, down 4.08 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 83 cents, or 1.03 per cent, to $79.80 on 14.3 million shares.

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX:IAU). Mining. Down 22 cents, or 11.89 per cent, to $1.63 on 7.2 million shares. 

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 17 cents, or 3.11 per cent, to $5.29 on 6.7 million shares. 

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 23 cents, or 0.44 per cent, to $51.70 on 6.7 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 43 cents, or 4.77 per cent, to $9.45 on 5.6 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up 17 cents, or 3.33 per cent, to $5.27 on 5.5 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 46 cents, or 0.87 per cent, to $52.54. Oilsands operator Syncrude Canada Ltd. has been ordered to pay a $390,000 penalty in relation to the death of a worker in 2021. Syncrude — which is an oilsands joint venture majority-owned by Suncor Energy Inc. — pleaded guilty on April 4 in a Fort McMurray court to one charge under Alberta’s Occupational Health and Safety Act, for failing to ensure the health and safety of a worker. The charges stemmed from an incident north of Fort McMurray on June 6, 2021, when a worker was operating an excavator to build a berm when the bank the excavator was on slumped into water. The excavator cab became submerged and the worker drowned.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ontarians experience total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews
Ontarians experience total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews

Earth-bound audiences turned skyward as the sun moved directly behind the moon on Monday, plunging parts of Canada into the darkness of a total solar eclipse and a moment of shared celestial awe.  Eclipse...

updated

16m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

7h ago

Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags
Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has written to the president and CEO of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) requesting that paper bags be re-introduced at all locations. The LCBO phased out paper bags...

8h ago

Man arrested for 'disrupting' pro-Israel demonstration
Man arrested for 'disrupting' pro-Israel demonstration

Toronto Police say a man was arrested for "disrupting a group of individuals as they were demonstrating" on Sunday. Police say they were managing the crowd at a demonstration in the Queen Street West...

4h ago

