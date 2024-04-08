New Jersey officials drop appeal of judge’s order to redraw Democratic primary ballot

By The Associated Press

Posted April 8, 2024 11:13 am.

Last Updated April 8, 2024 11:27 am.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New Jersey county clerks have withdrawn their appeals to a federal court ruling requiring them to redraw primary election ballots that some argued favored candidates backed by the state’s Democratic Party.

The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals based in Philadelphia dismissed the appeals on Friday in response to the clerks’ action.

U.S. Judge Zahid Quraishi had ordered Democrats to scrap a ballot that listed party-endorsed candidates together in a bracketed group on the ballot — commonly called the county line — while listing others outside the bracket. New Jersey is the only state to set its primary ballots in this way.

Democratic Rep. Andy Kim filed the lawsuit as part of his bid for the Senate seat held by indicted Sen. Bob Menendez, who said he would not run in the primary. Republicans will not be affected by Quraishi’s order; the judge said it applies only to Democrats and only to the June 4 election.

Asked why she dropped her appeal, one of the clerks, Hunterdon County Clerk Mary Melfi responded, “I just want to move forward. That’s what my focus is.”

The Associated Press left a text message with Kim’s spokesperson seeking comment Monday.

What exactly will happen in future primaries isn’t clear. Democratic and Republican legislative leaders have issued joint statements saying they plan to consider legislation but they haven’t specified just what that will look like.

Kim and two other Democratic candidates sued in federal court to block the county line primary system. He and many others in New Jersey politics contend that such a system gives the candidates who appear in the ballot’s bracketed column an unfair advantage, while relegating candidates not backed by the party to “ballot Siberia.”

When he filed the suit, Kim’s major opponent in the race for Menendez’s Senate seat was Tammy Murphy, wife of Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. Kim argued that because Murphy earned the backing of powerful county party leaders in populous areas, she was unfairly given a favorable ballot position.

Murphy has since dropped out of the race, leaving Kim as a dominant candidate. Nonetheless, Kim has pledged to continue fighting the county line system.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontarians gear up for total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews
Ontarians gear up for total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews

Where will you be for the full solar eclipse on Monday afternoon? Many kids won't be in school - either home for the day or dismissed early - and many people have taken the day off to head to Niagara region,...

9m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

1h ago

Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags
Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has written to the president and CEO of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) requesting that paper bags be re-introduced at all locations. The LCBO phased out paper bags...

2h ago

2 men suffer life-threatening injuries in Etobicoke apartment fire
2 men suffer life-threatening injuries in Etobicoke apartment fire

Two men have been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following a two-alarm apartment fire in Etobicoke. Toronto fire crews were called to a highrise in the Mabelle Avenue and Dundas...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontarians gear up for total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews
Ontarians gear up for total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews

Where will you be for the full solar eclipse on Monday afternoon? Many kids won't be in school - either home for the day or dismissed early - and many people have taken the day off to head to Niagara region,...

9m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

1h ago

Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags
Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has written to the president and CEO of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) requesting that paper bags be re-introduced at all locations. The LCBO phased out paper bags...

2h ago

2 men suffer life-threatening injuries in Etobicoke apartment fire
2 men suffer life-threatening injuries in Etobicoke apartment fire

Two men have been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following a two-alarm apartment fire in Etobicoke. Toronto fire crews were called to a highrise in the Mabelle Avenue and Dundas...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman outlines appeal challenges
Lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman outlines appeal challenges

The lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman, the man sentenced to life in prison for killing a Muslim family in London Ontario, says his team is appealing all verdicts in the case. Ziad Arab-Oagley with the defenses' next steps at the Ontario court of appeals

14h ago

2:23
The Greek Independence Day Parade takes over The Danforth
The Greek Independence Day Parade takes over The Danforth

With Taste of The Danforth now cancelled, this parade now marks the biggest celebration of Greek culture in the city. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

16h ago

3:06
Crowds start arriving in Niagara Falls
Crowds start arriving in Niagara Falls

It's an event the region has been planning for over a year and authorities say so far it's going according to plan. David Zura is in Niagara Falls to see how thing s are unfolding and hear from officials.

16h ago

3:18
What to expect in Toronto during solar eclipse
What to expect in Toronto during solar eclipse

Torontonians are about to experience a once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse. Michelle Mackey has everything you need to know including what drivers can expect, how Pearson Airport is preparing and the safety advice being stressed by scientists. 

17h ago

2:22
East York Hockey Association awards Little Stanley Cup to house leaguers
East York Hockey Association awards Little Stanley Cup to house leaguers

Every year the East York hockey players get a chance to win the Little Stanley Cup, the only trophy, other than the original, allowed to carry the Stanley Cup name. CityNews' Rob Leth was at the championship game and files this report.

More Videos