Parts of southern Quebec to have front-row seat for total solar eclipse

MONT-MÉGANTIC, Que. — Quebecers are gathering across the province’s southern region to get a view of today’s total solar eclipse.

Parts of southern Quebec will have a front-row seat to the rare phenomenon, which occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, blocking out sunlight for a brief period.

The astronomical observatory in Mont-Mégantic National Park has been preparing for more than a year for today’s cosmic spectacle, and the 2,500 tickets available for the exclusive event were quickly snapped up.

Ticket holders will be able to view the total eclipse at the ASTROlab, located at the foot of Mont Mégantic, using binoculars or telescopes equipped with special filters.

The sky above the region about 200 kilometres east of Montreal is forecast to be clear, as the path of totality travels over Mont Mégantic this afternoon between 3:28 p.m. and 3:32 p.m.

In Montreal, viewing events are taking place at Parc Jean-Drapeau, the Old Port, Université de Montréal’s CEPSUM stadium and on the campus of McGill University.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press