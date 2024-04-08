Parts of southern Quebec to have front-row seat for total solar eclipse

Hundreds of people walk to the ASTROlab, in Lac-Megantic, Que., Monday, April 8, 2024. Thousands of spectators are expected to gather at the ASTROlab at the summit of Mont Megantic to witness the total solar eclipse. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 8, 2024 12:52 pm.

Last Updated April 8, 2024 12:56 pm.

MONT-MÉGANTIC, Que. — Quebecers are gathering across the province’s southern region to get a view of today’s total solar eclipse. 

Parts of southern Quebec will have a front-row seat to the rare phenomenon, which occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, blocking out sunlight for a brief period.

The astronomical observatory in Mont-Mégantic National Park has been preparing for more than a year for today’s cosmic spectacle, and the 2,500 tickets available for the exclusive event were quickly snapped up. 

Ticket holders will be able to view the total eclipse at the ASTROlab, located at the foot of Mont Mégantic, using binoculars or telescopes equipped with special filters.

The sky above the region about 200 kilometres east of Montreal is forecast to be clear, as the path of totality travels over Mont Mégantic this afternoon between 3:28 p.m. and 3:32 p.m.

In Montreal, viewing events are taking place at Parc Jean-Drapeau, the Old Port, Université de Montréal’s CEPSUM stadium and on the campus of McGill University.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2024.  

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontarians gear up for total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews
Ontarians gear up for total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews

Where will you be for the full solar eclipse on Monday afternoon? Many kids won't be in school - either home for the day or dismissed early - and many people have taken the day off to head to Niagara region,...

48m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

2h ago

Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags
Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has written to the president and CEO of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) requesting that paper bags be re-introduced at all locations. The LCBO phased out paper bags...

3h ago

Licenced cannabis operator fined $200K for striking illegal deals with some producers
Licenced cannabis operator fined $200K for striking illegal deals with some producers

The licenced operator of a chain of cannabis retail stores in Ontario is facing a $200,000 fine after the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) found it was giving certain cannabis producers...

12m ago

Top Stories

Ontarians gear up for total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews
Ontarians gear up for total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews

Where will you be for the full solar eclipse on Monday afternoon? Many kids won't be in school - either home for the day or dismissed early - and many people have taken the day off to head to Niagara region,...

48m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

2h ago

Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags
Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has written to the president and CEO of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) requesting that paper bags be re-introduced at all locations. The LCBO phased out paper bags...

3h ago

Licenced cannabis operator fined $200K for striking illegal deals with some producers
Licenced cannabis operator fined $200K for striking illegal deals with some producers

The licenced operator of a chain of cannabis retail stores in Ontario is facing a $200,000 fine after the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) found it was giving certain cannabis producers...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

4:42
What you need to know about the total solar eclipse
What you need to know about the total solar eclipse

Stella Acquisto is joined by Dave Kirsh, astronomy lecturer at Toronto Metropolitan University, to talk about the unique total solar eclipse and more details you might not know.

1h ago

1:56
Lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman outlines appeal challenges
Lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman outlines appeal challenges

The lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman, the man sentenced to life in prison for killing a Muslim family in London Ontario, says his team is appealing all verdicts in the case. Ziad Arab-Oagley with the defenses' next steps at the Ontario court of appeals

15h ago

2:23
The Greek Independence Day Parade takes over The Danforth
The Greek Independence Day Parade takes over The Danforth

With Taste of The Danforth now cancelled, this parade now marks the biggest celebration of Greek culture in the city. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

17h ago

3:06
Crowds start arriving in Niagara Falls
Crowds start arriving in Niagara Falls

It's an event the region has been planning for over a year and authorities say so far it's going according to plan. David Zura is in Niagara Falls to see how thing s are unfolding and hear from officials.

18h ago

3:18
What to expect in Toronto during solar eclipse
What to expect in Toronto during solar eclipse

Torontonians are about to experience a once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse. Michelle Mackey has everything you need to know including what drivers can expect, how Pearson Airport is preparing and the safety advice being stressed by scientists. 

19h ago

More Videos