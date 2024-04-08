S&P/TSX composite edges lower Monday morning as U.S. stock markets rise

TORONTO — Losses in the energy sector led Canada’s main stock index slightly lower in late-morning trading on Monday, while U.S. stock markets were up.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 18.63 points at 22,245.75

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 52.04 points at 38,956.08. The S&P 500 index was up 9.44 points at 5,213.78, while the Nasdaq composite was up 51.39 points at 16,299.91.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.63 cents US compared with 73.54 cents US on Friday.

The May crude oil contract was down 74 cents at US$86.17 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.04 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$2.30 at US$2,347.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was up four cents at US$4.27 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press