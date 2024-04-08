The Latest developments related to the total solar eclipse set for parts of Canada

A total solar eclipse is set to pass through parts of Atlantic and central Canada today, bringing darkness and a possible moment of celestial awe to massive crowds expected to gather in its path.

Here are the latest developments from across affected regions (all times eastern):

4 a.m.

Forecasts suggest cloudy skies may spoil the view for some eclipse chasers in southern Ontario.

Sean Akiyama, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, says the Niagara region is forecast to see mainly cloudy skies, with better conditions expected on the eastern and southwestern edges of the province.

Eclipse chasers in Quebec and the Maritimes are in better shape, with the forecast showing clear or mostly clear skies in those areas.

A low-pressure system looming over Newfoundland is also expected to bring some cloud cover to some parts of the island.

