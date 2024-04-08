The Latest developments related to the total solar eclipse set for parts of Canada

The rotating message on a digital signboard advises people to expect traffic delays, a day before a total solar eclipse will be visible in Kingston, Ont., Sunday, April 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 8, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 8, 2024 4:12 am.

A total solar eclipse is set to pass through parts of Atlantic and central Canada today, bringing darkness and a possible moment of celestial awe to massive crowds expected to gather in its path.

Here are the latest developments from across affected regions (all times eastern):

4 a.m. 

Forecasts suggest cloudy skies may spoil the view for some eclipse chasers in southern Ontario. 

Sean Akiyama, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, says the Niagara region is forecast to see mainly cloudy skies, with better conditions expected on the eastern and southwestern edges of the province.

Eclipse chasers in Quebec and the Maritimes are in better shape, with the forecast showing clear or mostly clear skies in those areas. 

A low-pressure system looming over Newfoundland is also expected to bring some cloud cover to some parts of the island. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.
1 airlifted, 1 taken to hospital from crash in Brampton
1 airlifted, 1 taken to hospital from crash in Brampton

One person was airlifted to a trauma centre and another was taken to a local hospital following a crash in Brampton on Sunday. Peel police responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash in the Mississauga...

8h ago

Defence Minister Bill Blair to release Canada's long-awaited defence policy update
Defence Minister Bill Blair to release Canada's long-awaited defence policy update

OTTAWA — Defence Minister Bill Blair is set to release the long-awaited update to Canada's defence policy this morning in Trenton, Ont.  The policy has been in the works since shortly after Russia's...

1h ago

Blue Jays back home after opening season with uneven 10-game road trip
Blue Jays back home after opening season with uneven 10-game road trip

The Toronto Blue Jays are finally back home. Canada's only Major League Baseball team plays its 2024 home opener tonight against the Seattle Mariners after starting the season with a 10-game road trip. The...

36m ago

Top Stories

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.
1 airlifted, 1 taken to hospital from crash in Brampton
1 airlifted, 1 taken to hospital from crash in Brampton

One person was airlifted to a trauma centre and another was taken to a local hospital following a crash in Brampton on Sunday. Peel police responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash in the Mississauga...

8h ago

Defence Minister Bill Blair to release Canada's long-awaited defence policy update
Defence Minister Bill Blair to release Canada's long-awaited defence policy update

OTTAWA — Defence Minister Bill Blair is set to release the long-awaited update to Canada's defence policy this morning in Trenton, Ont.  The policy has been in the works since shortly after Russia's...

1h ago

Blue Jays back home after opening season with uneven 10-game road trip
Blue Jays back home after opening season with uneven 10-game road trip

The Toronto Blue Jays are finally back home. Canada's only Major League Baseball team plays its 2024 home opener tonight against the Seattle Mariners after starting the season with a 10-game road trip. The...

36m ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman outlines appeal challenges
Lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman outlines appeal challenges

The lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman, the man sentenced to life in prison for killing a Muslim family in London Ontario, says his team is appealing all verdicts in the case. Ziad Arab-Oagley with the defenses' next steps at the Ontario court of appeals

7h ago

2:23
The Greek Independence Day Parade takes over The Danforth
The Greek Independence Day Parade takes over The Danforth

With Taste of The Danforth now cancelled, this parade now marks the biggest celebration of Greek culture in the city. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

10h ago

3:06
Crowds start arriving in Niagara Falls
Crowds start arriving in Niagara Falls

It's an event the region has been planning for over a year and authorities say so far it's going according to plan. David Zura is in Niagara Falls to see how thing s are unfolding and hear from officials.

10h ago

3:18
What to expect in Toronto during solar eclipse
What to expect in Toronto during solar eclipse

Torontonians are about to experience a once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse. Michelle Mackey has everything you need to know including what drivers can expect, how Pearson Airport is preparing and the safety advice being stressed by scientists. 

11h ago

2:22
East York Hockey Association awards Little Stanley Cup to house leaguers
East York Hockey Association awards Little Stanley Cup to house leaguers

Every year the East York hockey players get a chance to win the Little Stanley Cup, the only trophy, other than the original, allowed to carry the Stanley Cup name. CityNews' Rob Leth was at the championship game and files this report.

More Videos