The Security Council revives the Palestinian Authority’s UN hopes. The US says not yet

Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations Riyad Mansour, top left, addresses United Nations Security Council at U.N. headquarters, Monday, March 25, 2024, after a vote that passed a cease-fire resolution in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, its first demand to halt fighting. Far right is Gilad Erdan, Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) Copyright The Associated Press 2024

By Michael Weissenstein, The Associated Press

Posted April 8, 2024 5:06 pm.

Last Updated April 8, 2024 5:56 pm.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council on Monday revived the Palestinian Authority’s hopes of joining the United Nations as a full member.

But the United States said relations between Israel and the Palestinians are far from ripe. That all but quashes the Palestinian Authority’s U.N. membership hopes for now.

The U.S. is one of five permanent members who can veto any council action. Members of its U.N. delegation reiterated Monday that the Palestinian Authority needs to exert control over all of the Palestinian territories and negotiate statehood with Israel before it wins statehood.

The Palestinian Authority administers parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Its forces were driven from Gaza when Hamas seized power in 2007, and it has no power there.

“The issue of full Palestinian membership is a decision that should be negotiated between Israel and the Palestinians,” U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood told reporters Monday.

After years of failed on-and-off peace talks, the Palestinians have turned to the United Nations to fulfill their dream of an independent state. Israel says such steps are an attempt to sidestep the negotiating process. Israel’s current right-wing government is dominated by hard-liners who oppose Palestinian statehood.

Supporters of the Palestinians’ request for full membership in the United Nations asked the Security Council last week to revive the application for admission submitted in 2011. The Palestinians’ fresh bid for U.N. membership comes as the war between Israel and Hamas that began on Oct. 7 nears its sixth month and the unresolved decades-old Palestinian-Israeli conflict remains in the spotlight after years on the back burner.

Israel’s U.N. ambassador dismissed any possibility of Palestinian statehood, reducing the issue to a question of his country’s very ability to survive.

“From well before the establishment of the U.N., the Palestinians’ goal has be clear: the annihilation of the Jews,” Ambassador Gilad Erdan told reporters. The U.N. was founded in the wake of World War II and “the same genocidal ideology that this body was founded to combat is still prevalent among the Palestinians,” he said.

The Security Council decided to make a formal decision on Palestinian U.N. membership this month and a committee that weighs membership applications will meet again Thursday, said Malta’s U.N. Ambassador Vanessa Frazier, the current Security Council president.

“This is a historic moment again,” said Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian U.N. ambassador.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas delivered the Palestinian Authority’s application to become the 194th member of the United Nations to then Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Sept. 23, 2011, before addressing world leaders at the General Assembly.

“It was a historic moment then, and now that historic moment has been revived again,” Mansour told reporters.

Michael Weissenstein, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontarians experience total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews
Ontarians experience total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews

Earth-bound audiences turned skyward as the sun moved directly behind the moon on Monday, plunging parts of Canada into the darkness of a total solar eclipse and a moment of shared celestial awe.  Eclipse...

updated

19m ago

Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags
Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has written to the president and CEO of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) requesting that paper bags be re-introduced at all locations. The LCBO phased out paper bags...

8h ago

Malton man charged with murder in the death of community member
Malton man charged with murder in the death of community member

Peel police say they have arrested a man in connection with the death of a local Malton community member earlier this year. Investigators say they were called to the lobby of 7110 Darcel Avenue just...

12m ago

Man arrested for 'disrupting' pro-Israel demonstration
Man arrested for 'disrupting' pro-Israel demonstration

Toronto Police say a man was arrested for "disrupting a group of individuals as they were demonstrating" on Sunday. Police say they were managing the crowd at a demonstration in the Queen Street West...

4h ago

Top Stories

Ontarians experience total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews
Ontarians experience total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews

Earth-bound audiences turned skyward as the sun moved directly behind the moon on Monday, plunging parts of Canada into the darkness of a total solar eclipse and a moment of shared celestial awe.  Eclipse...

updated

19m ago

Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags
Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has written to the president and CEO of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) requesting that paper bags be re-introduced at all locations. The LCBO phased out paper bags...

8h ago

Malton man charged with murder in the death of community member
Malton man charged with murder in the death of community member

Peel police say they have arrested a man in connection with the death of a local Malton community member earlier this year. Investigators say they were called to the lobby of 7110 Darcel Avenue just...

12m ago

Man arrested for 'disrupting' pro-Israel demonstration
Man arrested for 'disrupting' pro-Israel demonstration

Toronto Police say a man was arrested for "disrupting a group of individuals as they were demonstrating" on Sunday. Police say they were managing the crowd at a demonstration in the Queen Street West...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:10
WATCH: Darkness blankets Niagara Falls during solar eclipse
WATCH: Darkness blankets Niagara Falls during solar eclipse

Niagara Falls was billed as one of the top viewing spots for the total solar eclipse. While clouds got in the way, the city did descend into near total darkness for several minutes as the sun disappeared behind the moon.

2h ago

0:32
WATCH: Sun disappears and reappears in Mexico during eclipse
WATCH: Sun disappears and reappears in Mexico during eclipse

Some people in Mexico were the first in North America to witness the solar eclipse. Totality came at 2:07 P.M.

3h ago

4:23
What the solar eclipse represents for Indigenous communities
What the solar eclipse represents for Indigenous communities

Many Indigenous communities see the eclipse as a time for reunion, peace and family. Melissa Duggan speaks to Laurie Rousseau-Nepton, an astrophysicist with U of T, about the importance of celestial events.

4h ago

3:14
How to prepare to watch the solar eclipse
How to prepare to watch the solar eclipse

Millions will be gathering across North America to watch the solar eclipse. Melissa Duggan talks to Julie Bolduc-Duval, Director of Discover the Universe, about how families should get ready to view the celestial event.

4h ago

4:42
What you need to know about the total solar eclipse
What you need to know about the total solar eclipse

Stella Acquisto is joined by Dave Kirsh, astronomy lecturer at Toronto Metropolitan University, to talk about the unique total solar eclipse and more details you might not know.

6h ago

More Videos