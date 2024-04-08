Need to know: Road closures, transit options for Blue Jays home opener, Leafs game

Toronto Blue Jays fans cheering during a game
Toronto Blue Jays fans cheering during a game. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted April 8, 2024 9:29 am.

Drivers heading into downtown Toronto on Monday evening can expect increased traffic and road closures due to the Blue Jays home opener and the Maple Leafs game.

The Leafs take to the ice at 7 p.m. at Air Canada Centre, while the Blue Jays first pitch is at 7:07 p.m. at Rogers Centre.

Toronto police say during Blue Jays home pages, road restrictions will be in place around Rogers Centre, starting two hours before game time and remaining in effect until the end of the game.

“Condominiums and businesses in the area will have access during closures. Residents and employees may have to provide proof of residency with identification or by speaking with the police officer at a traffic point,” police said in a release.

Residents who live in the Navy Warf Court and Blue Jays Way areas can access it from Spadina Avenue.

Drivers dropping off or picking up game attendees will be directed to Front Street. They will not be permitted to stop on Bremner Boulevard, Blue Jays Way and Navy Warf Court.

Rees Street at Bremner Boulevard and Blue Jays Way in front of the Marriott Hotel will be used for accessibility vehicles and other mobility-accessible services.

If you are driving out of the city after the games, keep in mind that construction officially starts Monday night on the Gardiner Expressway. At 11 p.m., one lane will be closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue will also be shut down.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO 680 NewsRadio Toronto’s LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES!

For those taking public transit to either of the games, the TTC says it will increase subway and streetcar service “in anticipation of large crowds expected at two major home games.”

Riders using lines 1 and 2 will see extra subway service running during the afternoon rush hour and lasting until around 11 p.m., as well as extra streetcars on the 509 Harbourfront route.

GO Transit is also running extra train and bus trips on the Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East and Barrie lines.

Two extra express late-afternoon trips will be added on the Lakeshore West Line to get fans to the game. The Lakeshore East Line will have extra trips in the late afternoon and an extra late-night trip back home.

On the Barrie line, some trip times will be adjusted, including the addition of extra train and bus service.

