2 men suffer life-threatening injuries in Etobicoke apartment fire

Two men have been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following a two-alarm apartment fire in Etobicoke.

Toronto fire crews were called to a highrise in the Mabelle Avenue and Dundas Street West area at around 9:45 a.m. on Monday.

Toronto paramedics tell 680 News Radio Toronto that two people were transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

A spokesperson with Toronto Fire Services said the fire occurred in the fourth-floor unit of a 19-storey residential highrise at 57 Mabelle Avenue.

The fire has been put out, and investigators will remain on scene to determine the cause and origin. No evacuation was ordered, and residents were advised to shelter in place.

TTC buses will attend the location to provide shelter for those who feel unsafe in the Etobicoke apartment building.