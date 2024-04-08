UConn defeats Purdue to win back-to-back NCAA titles

The UConn Huskies became the first team to win back-to-back NCAA men’s basketball championships in 17 years with a 75-60 win over the Purdue Boilermakers in Monday’s national championship.

Head coach Dan Hurley’s Huskies are the first team to win two in a row since Billy Donovan and the Florida Gators did in 2006 and 2007, and just the third team to do so in the last 50 years.

Purdue, which was led all season by Canadian and back-to-back national player of the year Zach Edey, is now 0-2 all-time in national championship games.

Edey, a senior playing in his final college game, continued his strong tournament with 37 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in the loss.

But in the end, the Huskies’ depth was too much for Edey and the Boilermakers. Senior guard and NCAA Division I’s point guard of the year Tristen Newton led the way for UConn with 20 points and seven assists.

UConn has now won four titles since 2011 and will look to become the first team to win three straight men’s national championships since John Wooden’s UCLA team won seven in a row from 1967-1973.