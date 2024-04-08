Man accused of killing Toronto cop expected to testify at murder trial today

Justice Molloy, left to right, Umar Zameer, Detective Adam Taylor, Nader Hasan and Michael Cantlon crown are shown in a courtroom sketch in Toronto on March 20, 2024.
Justice Molloy, left to right, Umar Zameer, Detective Adam Taylor, Nader Hasan and Michael Cantlon crown are shown in a courtroom sketch in Toronto on March 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould Alexandra Newbould

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 8, 2024 6:02 am.

Last Updated April 8, 2024 6:03 am.

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago is expected to take the stand today at his murder trial.

Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

Northrup died on July 2, 2021, after he was hit by a vehicle in an underground parking garage at Toronto City Hall.

Court has heard Northrup and his partner, both plainclothes officers, were in the garage to investigate a stabbing.

Zameer, who was with his pregnant wife and their young son at the time, was not involved in the stabbing.

Prosecutors allege Zameer caused Northrup’s death by making a series of manoeuvres with his car while the officers were nearby, but the defence says it was an accident and neither Zameer nor his wife knew the pair were officers.

