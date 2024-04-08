Man accused of killing Toronto cop expected to testify at murder trial today

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago is expected to take the stand today at his murder trial.

Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

Northrup died on July 2, 2021, after he was hit by a vehicle in an underground parking garage at Toronto City Hall.

Court has heard Northrup and his partner, both plainclothes officers, were in the garage to investigate a stabbing.

Zameer, who was with his pregnant wife and their young son at the time, was not involved in the stabbing.

Prosecutors allege Zameer caused Northrup’s death by making a series of manoeuvres with his car while the officers were nearby, but the defence says it was an accident and neither Zameer nor his wife knew the pair were officers.