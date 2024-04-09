2 Mississippi businessmen found not guilty in pandemic relief fraud trial

By The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2024 6:16 pm.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 6:26 pm.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi businessmen, one of whom served on the governor’s economic recovery advisory commission, have been cleared of all charges in a case where they were accused of fraudulently receiving more than $2 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief.

Jabari Ogbanna Edwards and Antwann Richardson, both residents of Columbus, were found not guilty Friday by a federal jury in Oxford, court records show.

Edwards and Richardson were indicted in June 2022 on charges of money laundering, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to Clay Joyner, U.S. attorney for northern Mississippi. Edwards also was charged with making a false statement.

In April 2020, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves appointed Edwards as one of several members of Restart Mississippi, a commission to advise him on the economy as COVID-19 spread.

Edwards held a news conference Tuesday in Columbus to thank his supporters and attorneys, WCBI-TV reported.

“Your unconditional love, unyielding support have been my steadfast anchor throughout these trying times,” Edwards said.

Attorney Wil Colom said the prosecution was malicious and should have never happened. Colom said the ordeal cost Edwards two years of his life, his business, name and image.

The indictments accused Edwards and Richardson of applying for and receiving money from the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program for the now-defunct business North Atlantic Security.

An indictment said North Atlantic Security received more than $500,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program about one month before it sold its contracts and assets to American Sentry Security Services.

North Atlantic Security stopped doing business in March 2021, but it applied for and received more than $1.8 million in Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds in October and November of that year, the indictment said.

Prosecutors accused Edwards and Richardson of laundering the money through their other businesses, including J5 Solutions, Edwards Enterprises, J5 GBL, BH Properties and The Bridge Group.

A June 2022 statement from Joyner said the men used the money for unauthorized expenses including personal real estate transactions, political contributions, charitable donations and loan payments for vehicles.

The Associated Press

