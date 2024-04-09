3 Tanzanian soldiers were killed as violence persists in eastern Congo

By Evelyne Musambi And Rodney Muhumuza, The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2024 7:57 am.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 8:12 am.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Three Tanzanian soldiers were killed and three others injured after a mortar shell landed near their camp in eastern Congo, where the Tanzanians are deployed under the banner of a regional bloc to help quell violence.

It remained unclear who was responsible for the attack on Saturday morning. It was reported on Monday by the regional bloc, the Southern African Development Community, or SADC.

SADC also said in a statement that a South African soldier had died while being treated for undisclosed “health challenges.” It sent condolences to the Tanzanian families of the victims.

The bloc’s peacekeeping mission was launched in December as a longstanding group of U.N. peacekeepers known as MONUSCO gradually pulls out of Congo.

Eastern Congo is rich in minerals, with various armed groups battling for control of resources. The most prominent of them is the M23, which has caused the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people in North Kivu province in recent years. The M23 was most recently threatening to take Goma, the largest city in the region.

President Felix Tshisekedi of Congo blames neighboring Rwanda for providing military support to the M23, an allegation Rwandan officials no longer deny after the U.S. earlier this year described the group as backed by Rwanda.

In February, the U.S. urged Rwanda to withdraw its troops and surface-to-air missile systems from eastern Congo, and urged both Rwanda and Congo to pull from the brink of war after a dramatic buildup of weapons at the border.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame told reporters Monday that the M23 deserve to be supported because they are struggling for the rights of Congolese Tutsis who “have been denied their rights as citizens of that country.”

“They are called Tutsis of Rwanda,” he said, responding to a question about whether Rwanda actively supports the violent armed group. “Those who accuse us, I would ask them why they actually don’t support M23 themselves.”

Rwandan authorities oppose the deployment in eastern Congo of peacekeepers from SADC, saying they are interfering in an internal problem that only Congolese can solve. Rwandans have warned that the deployment of SADC peacekeepers alongside Congolese troops is tainted because the Congolese military had recruited members of a rebel force led by perpetrators of the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

Kagame said Monday in Kigali that he had spoken with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was in Rwanda on Sunday to attend the official commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the genocide. Kagame did not give details of their talks.

Conflict in large areas of eastern Congo has displaced more than 7 million people, according to the U.N., making it one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

___

Muhumuza reported from Kampala, Uganda.

Evelyne Musambi And Rodney Muhumuza, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police officers injured in separate incidents on Monday
Toronto police officers injured in separate incidents on Monday

Two Toronto police officers were injured in separate incidents on Monday after an attempted car theft and an apparent random assault. Officers were called to Yonge Street and Kingsdale Avenue around...

updated

1h ago

Lecce rejects TDSB proposal to close schools in an effort to save on budget
Lecce rejects TDSB proposal to close schools in an effort to save on budget

Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce has rejected the Toronto District School Board's (TDSB) proposal to save money in an effort to balance its budget for next year. The TDSB must find nearly...

40m ago

Police look to ID deceased woman found in Mississauga near Lake Ontario shoreline
Police look to ID deceased woman found in Mississauga near Lake Ontario shoreline

Peel Regional Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying a deceased woman who was found along the Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga. Authorities were called to the shoreline...

3h ago

'I was going 104 km/h': Teen clocked driving more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 400
'I was going 104 km/h': Teen clocked driving more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 400

A teen driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being clocked going more than double the speed limit on Highway 400. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an officer stopped a 19-year-old...

16m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police officers injured in separate incidents on Monday
Toronto police officers injured in separate incidents on Monday

Two Toronto police officers were injured in separate incidents on Monday after an attempted car theft and an apparent random assault. Officers were called to Yonge Street and Kingsdale Avenue around...

updated

1h ago

Lecce rejects TDSB proposal to close schools in an effort to save on budget
Lecce rejects TDSB proposal to close schools in an effort to save on budget

Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce has rejected the Toronto District School Board's (TDSB) proposal to save money in an effort to balance its budget for next year. The TDSB must find nearly...

40m ago

Police look to ID deceased woman found in Mississauga near Lake Ontario shoreline
Police look to ID deceased woman found in Mississauga near Lake Ontario shoreline

Peel Regional Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying a deceased woman who was found along the Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga. Authorities were called to the shoreline...

3h ago

'I was going 104 km/h': Teen clocked driving more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 400
'I was going 104 km/h': Teen clocked driving more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 400

A teen driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being clocked going more than double the speed limit on Highway 400. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an officer stopped a 19-year-old...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America

Millions of people flocked to the path of totality for a once-in-a-lifetime plunge into darkness. Stella Acquisto with a look at the rare event, and why some locations had better luck than others.

7h ago

1:39
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse

Time lapse video shows the sun disappearing and then reappearing in New York's famous Times Square during the full solar eclipse.

15h ago

2:08
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party

Downsview airport was the site of a Toronto viewing party during the solar eclipse that featured Indigenous teachings. Videograpaher Audra Brown with the symbolic significance of the eclipse to Indigenous cultures and how the community came togethe

15h ago

1:00
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park

A large crowd gathered at Toronto's iconic Riverdale Park to watch the total solar eclipse. Many in the crowd cheered as the light disappeared and then reappeared again minutes later.

15h ago

0:44
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal

Montreal had one of these best views of Monday's total solar eclipse. Watch as the sun moves disappears behind the moon for a few short minutes.

16h ago

More Videos