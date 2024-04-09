6 northern European nations sign a deal to protect North Sea infrastructure from hostile actors

By The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2024 4:37 am.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 4:42 am.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Six northern Europe countries bordering the North Sea said Tuesday that they have signed an agreement to work together to protect underwater infrastructure in the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean from an increased risk of sabotage.

The Danish Ministry for Climate, Energy and Utilities called the North Sea a hub for critical infrastructure that connects Europe through electricity cables, gas pipes and telecommunications connections and is an important source of renewable energy.

“An increasing mutual dependence across borders has arisen — and with it an increased risk of sabotage and unwanted attention from hostile actors,” the Danish ministry said.

The move comes after the yet-unsolved 2022 explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. They occurred in international waters but within Swedish and Danish economic zones. Both countries have closed their probes into the blasts.

The explosions ruptured the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which was Russia’s main natural gas supply route to Germany until Russia cut off supplies at the end of August 2022. They also damaged the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which never entered service because Germany suspended its certification process shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February that year.

“The North Sea has the potential to become the cradle of a renewable and secure energy supply in Europe, while supporting the road to a fossil free future,” said Denmark’s Climate, Energy and Utilities Minister Lars Aagaard. The six countries — Denmark, Belgium, Britain, Germany, Norway and the Netherlands — “must stand united and coordinated in our efforts to protect critical infrastructure across borders. This understanding is an important step in that direction.”

The cooperation will include reviewing current protection and resilience measures, sharing information and knowledge, and reporting relevant information on an operational level, the Danish ministry said in a statement. “Additionally, the cooperation relies on the relevant work tracks within the EU and NATO,” it said.

In May 2022, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany said they planned to speed up the continent’s green transition and help wean it off Russian energy imports through a large new project to build wind farms in the North Sea. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said they want to increase the total offshore wind capacity fourfold by 2030 and tenfold by 2050. The plan is to provide energy to 230 million European households.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men attempting to steal vehicle
Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men attempting to steal vehicle

A Toronto police officer sustained serious injuries while trying to arrest several men during an alleged car theft in North York. Officers were called to Yonge Street and Kingsdale Avenue around 10...

59m ago

Police look to ID deceased woman found in Mississauga near Lake Ontario shoreline
Police look to ID deceased woman found in Mississauga near Lake Ontario shoreline

Peel Regional Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying a deceased woman who was found along the Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga. Authorities were called to the shoreline...

47m ago

'There are no words': Etobicoke man wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49 jackpot
'There are no words': Etobicoke man wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49 jackpot

A man from Etobicoke is $5 million richer after he won the LOTTO 6/49 Classic Jackpot. Rodrigo Merino took home the prize money from that month's draw on Feb. 24, 2024. A spokesperson for the Ontario...

30m ago

Berrios makes strong start as Blue Jays top Mariners 5-2 in home opener
Berrios makes strong start as Blue Jays top Mariners 5-2 in home opener

Jose Berrios threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and Davis Schneider drove in two runs as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-2 on Monday night in their home opener at Rogers Centre. Berrios...

7h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men attempting to steal vehicle
Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men attempting to steal vehicle

A Toronto police officer sustained serious injuries while trying to arrest several men during an alleged car theft in North York. Officers were called to Yonge Street and Kingsdale Avenue around 10...

59m ago

Police look to ID deceased woman found in Mississauga near Lake Ontario shoreline
Police look to ID deceased woman found in Mississauga near Lake Ontario shoreline

Peel Regional Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying a deceased woman who was found along the Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga. Authorities were called to the shoreline...

47m ago

'There are no words': Etobicoke man wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49 jackpot
'There are no words': Etobicoke man wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49 jackpot

A man from Etobicoke is $5 million richer after he won the LOTTO 6/49 Classic Jackpot. Rodrigo Merino took home the prize money from that month's draw on Feb. 24, 2024. A spokesperson for the Ontario...

30m ago

Berrios makes strong start as Blue Jays top Mariners 5-2 in home opener
Berrios makes strong start as Blue Jays top Mariners 5-2 in home opener

Jose Berrios threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and Davis Schneider drove in two runs as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-2 on Monday night in their home opener at Rogers Centre. Berrios...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America

Millions of people flocked to the path of totality for a once-in-a-lifetime plunge into darkness. Stella Acquisto with a look at the rare event, and why some locations had better luck than others.

4h ago

1:39
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse

Time lapse video shows the sun disappearing and then reappearing in New York's famous Times Square during the full solar eclipse.

12h ago

2:08
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party

Downsview airport was the site of a Toronto viewing party during the solar eclipse that featured Indigenous teachings. Videograpaher Audra Brown with the symbolic significance of the eclipse to Indigenous cultures and how the community came togethe

12h ago

1:00
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park

A large crowd gathered at Toronto's iconic Riverdale Park to watch the total solar eclipse. Many in the crowd cheered as the light disappeared and then reappeared again minutes later.

12h ago

0:44
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal

Montreal had one of these best views of Monday's total solar eclipse. Watch as the sun moves disappears behind the moon for a few short minutes.

13h ago

More Videos