A judge blocks the demolition of a groundbreaking Iowa art installation

FILE - Greenwood Pond and part of the celebrated land artwork Greenwood Pond: Double Site is shown, April 3, 2024, in in Des Moines, Iowa, A federal judge has temporarily blocked plans to remove a nationally known outdoor artwork that borders a pond in a Des Moines city park. The judge found in his Monday ruling that New York artist Mary Miss is likely to succeed in her argument that destroying the work would violate her agreement with a local art center. (AP Photo/Scott McFetridge, file)

By Scott Mcfetridge, The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2024 12:09 pm.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 12:12 pm.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked plans to remove a nationally known outdoor artwork that borders a pond in a Des Moines city park, finding the New York artist who created the work is likely to succeed in her argument that destroying the work would violate her contract with a local art center.

U.S. District Court Judge Stephen Locher ordered the temporary restraining order Monday afternoon after hearing arguments earlier in the day about the Des Moines Art Center’s plans to remove the artwork, called Greenwood Pond: Double Site. The center had planned to begin a roughly three-month process of draining the pond and tearing out the artwork this week.

Officials at the art center say the work, completed in 1996, has deteriorated beyond repair and now is hazardous to park visitors. The artwork offers different perspectives of Greenwood Pond, including wooden decks over the water and walkways that let people see the water and wetlands at eye-level and from above.

The work is seen as a highlight of land artist Mary Miss. Other artists and arts organizations across the country have expressed outrage about plans to remove the installation rather than try to raise money for repairs.

Miss has argued the art center hasn’t kept her informed about the work she created and would violate a contract that requires the wood, concrete and metal artwork to be maintained and not removed without her permission.

“I am pleased and relieved by Judge Locher’s decision not only for what it has done for Greenwood Pond: Double Site, but because it reaffirms the rights of all artists and the integrity of their legacies,” Miss said in a statement. “Let’s use this opportunity to reach an outcome of which we can all be proud.”

Art center officials, who have estimated it would cost $2.6 million to repair the artwork, said public safety was its top concern but it would abide by the court-ordered pause. Much of the artwork now is surrounded by fencing.

“We respect the court’s decision, and we will be pausing plans to remove the artwork from Greenwood Park,” the art center said in a statement. “The sections declared dangerous and unsalvageable will remain enclosed in protective fencing.

The judge will set a hearing later for Miss’ request for a preliminary injunction to continue a delay to demolition plans while the contract dispute works through the courts.

Scott Mcfetridge, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police
Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police

Two women are facing charges after they allegedly left three children unattended in a vehicle for several hours while they were at a casino in Pickering, with security later finding the kids playing on...

2h ago

City of Vaughan cracking down on illegal car rallies with fines up to $10,000
City of Vaughan cracking down on illegal car rallies with fines up to $10,000

The City of Vaughan is working with York Regional Police to crack down on drivers who are turning parking lots and other spaces into their own race tracks. Officials say car rallies, which are organized...

53m ago

'I was going 104 km/h': Teen clocked driving more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 400
'I was going 104 km/h': Teen clocked driving more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 400

A teen driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being clocked going more than double the speed limit on Highway 400. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an officer stopped a 19-year-old...

3h ago

Lecce rejects TDSB proposal to close schools in an effort to save on budget
Lecce rejects TDSB proposal to close schools in an effort to save on budget

Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce has rejected the Toronto District School Board's (TDSB) proposal to save money in an effort to balance its budget for next year. The TDSB must find nearly...

3h ago

Top Stories

Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police
Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police

Two women are facing charges after they allegedly left three children unattended in a vehicle for several hours while they were at a casino in Pickering, with security later finding the kids playing on...

2h ago

City of Vaughan cracking down on illegal car rallies with fines up to $10,000
City of Vaughan cracking down on illegal car rallies with fines up to $10,000

The City of Vaughan is working with York Regional Police to crack down on drivers who are turning parking lots and other spaces into their own race tracks. Officials say car rallies, which are organized...

53m ago

'I was going 104 km/h': Teen clocked driving more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 400
'I was going 104 km/h': Teen clocked driving more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 400

A teen driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being clocked going more than double the speed limit on Highway 400. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an officer stopped a 19-year-old...

3h ago

Lecce rejects TDSB proposal to close schools in an effort to save on budget
Lecce rejects TDSB proposal to close schools in an effort to save on budget

Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce has rejected the Toronto District School Board's (TDSB) proposal to save money in an effort to balance its budget for next year. The TDSB must find nearly...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America

Millions of people flocked to the path of totality for a once-in-a-lifetime plunge into darkness. Stella Acquisto with a look at the rare event, and why some locations had better luck than others.

10h ago

1:39
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse

Time lapse video shows the sun disappearing and then reappearing in New York's famous Times Square during the full solar eclipse.

18h ago

2:08
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party

Downsview airport was the site of a Toronto viewing party during the solar eclipse that featured Indigenous teachings. Videograpaher Audra Brown with the symbolic significance of the eclipse to Indigenous cultures and how the community came togethe

18h ago

1:00
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park

A large crowd gathered at Toronto's iconic Riverdale Park to watch the total solar eclipse. Many in the crowd cheered as the light disappeared and then reappeared again minutes later.

18h ago

0:44
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal

Montreal had one of these best views of Monday's total solar eclipse. Watch as the sun moves disappears behind the moon for a few short minutes.

19h ago

More Videos