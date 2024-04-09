A mother releases video of her autistic son being hit by an aide on a school bus to raise awareness

By Colleen Slevin, The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2024 5:21 pm.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 5:26 pm.

DENVER (AP) — In January, Jessica Vestal’s 10-year-old autistic son, who cannot speak, came home from school in suburban Denver with bruises all over his body. Other injuries followed, including a black eye in February, which she said a bus aide blamed on him hitting himself with a toy, and a bruised foot in March.

It wasn’t until Vestal asked to review the bus surveillance video last month, which she made public Tuesday, that she learned the bus aide was abusing her son.

The aide, Kiarra Jones, 29, has been charged with one count of abusing a person in a position of trust, according to court records. She was released from jail shortly after her arrest but did not return a telephone call seeking comment at a number listed. She is being represented by lawyers from the public defender’s office, which does not comment to the media on its cases.

In an April 5 letter to parents, Littleton Public Schools superintendent Todd Lambert said Jones was terminated after her arrest.

“This kind of behavior cannot be and is not tolerated. As parents, you trust us with the well-being of your children and you should never have to worry about them being harmed when they are in our care,” Lambert wrote.

The district on Tuesday did not respond to requests to comment on allegations made by Vestal, her lawyers and other parents that the district failed to investigate what was behind the unexplained injuries suffered by their children. They are considering a lawsuit against the school district.

Since learning what happened to Vestal’s son, Brittany Yarborough now believes Jones is also responsible for injuries her 11-year-old nonverbal son received on the same bus.

In a statement, police in Englewood, Colorado, said they found that more than one autistic student was abused and are continuing to review an “extensive amount” of video and other evidence to make sure all the victims are identified.

Vestal said she could only watch about two minutes of her son getting elbowed, punched and hit but wanted to release the footage because she suspects this is happening to other children without anyone knowing.

“You can’t see how awful it is without looking at it,” she said. “And if he had to live through it I think the least everybody else could do is pay attention to it so that it doesn’t happen again.”

Colleen Slevin, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police
Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police

Two women are facing charges after they allegedly left three children unattended in a vehicle for several hours while they were at a casino in Pickering, with security later finding the kids playing on...

8h ago

Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police
Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police

One of three suspects arrested in connection to a Brampton homicide last January was on federal parole for firearm-related offences at the time of the shooting, Peel Regional Police revealed in a release...

5h ago

Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial
Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago is testifying in his own defence. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const....

2h ago

Suspect wanted in connection to death of man in North York 'violent altercation'
Suspect wanted in connection to death of man in North York 'violent altercation'

An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection with the death of man during a "violent altercation" in North York over the weekend. Police say a man was found lying on the roadway...

1h ago

Top Stories

Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police
Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police

Two women are facing charges after they allegedly left three children unattended in a vehicle for several hours while they were at a casino in Pickering, with security later finding the kids playing on...

8h ago

Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police
Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police

One of three suspects arrested in connection to a Brampton homicide last January was on federal parole for firearm-related offences at the time of the shooting, Peel Regional Police revealed in a release...

5h ago

Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial
Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago is testifying in his own defence. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const....

2h ago

Suspect wanted in connection to death of man in North York 'violent altercation'
Suspect wanted in connection to death of man in North York 'violent altercation'

An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection with the death of man during a "violent altercation" in North York over the weekend. Police say a man was found lying on the roadway...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America

Millions of people flocked to the path of totality for a once-in-a-lifetime plunge into darkness. Stella Acquisto with a look at the rare event, and why some locations had better luck than others.

16h ago

1:39
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse

Time lapse video shows the sun disappearing and then reappearing in New York's famous Times Square during the full solar eclipse.
2:08
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party

Downsview airport was the site of a Toronto viewing party during the solar eclipse that featured Indigenous teachings. Videograpaher Audra Brown with the symbolic significance of the eclipse to Indigenous cultures and how the community came togethe
1:00
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park

A large crowd gathered at Toronto's iconic Riverdale Park to watch the total solar eclipse. Many in the crowd cheered as the light disappeared and then reappeared again minutes later.
0:44
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal

Montreal had one of these best views of Monday's total solar eclipse. Watch as the sun moves disappears behind the moon for a few short minutes.
More Videos