Apple Store– Top Podcasts
Posted April 9, 2024 12:09 pm.
Last Updated April 9, 2024 12:12 pm.
Top New Shows (US):
1. Murder in the Hollywood Hills, Dateline NBC
2. Mind the Game with LeBron James and JJ Redick, ThreeFourTwo Productions and UNINTERRUPTED
3. Stay True with Madison Prewett Troutt, Madison Prewett Troutt
4. misSPELLING, iHeartPodcasts
5. prettyxunfiltered, prettyxunfiltered
6. Section 10, Underdog Fantasy
7. Baseball is Dead, Underdog Fantasy
8. Third Time’s the Charm, Underdog Fantasy
9. Inconceivable Truth, Wavland
10. Just Alex, Just Media House
The Associated Press