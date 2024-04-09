Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to hit No. 1 on Billboard country albums chart

Beyonce walks onstage to accept the Innovator Award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Monday, April 1, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Invision

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2024 10:09 am.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 10:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé has made history once again. Her latest album, the epic “Act ll: Cowboy Carter”, hit No. 1 on the Billboard country albums chart, making her the first Black woman to top the chart since its 1964 inception.

The album also topped the all-genres Billboard 200, marking her eighth No. 1 album. According to Luminate, the industry data and analytics company, “Cowboy Carter” totaled 407,000 equivalent album units, a combination of pure album sales and on-demand streams, earned in the U.S. since its first week since its March 29 release.

As a Black woman reclaiming country music, Beyoncé stands in opposition to stereotypical associations of the genre with whiteness. Conversation surrounding Beyoncé’s country music explorations began when she arrived at the 2024 Grammy Awards in full cowboy regalia — making a statement without saying a word. Then, during the Super Bowl, she dropped two hybrid country songs: “Texas Hold ’Em” and “16 Carriages,” eventually leading to the release of “Cowboy Carter.”

In February, “Texas Hold ’Em” reached No. 1 on the country airplay chart, making her the first Black woman to top that chart as well.

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

